NHL director Kim Davis on the road to empowering women in hockey

Today's guest columnist is Kim Davis, senior executive vice president at the NHL.

March 8 is the NHL trade deadline, a big day in the hockey ecosystem. The flurry of activity, trade reports and breaking news will dominate the conversation on the hockey channels as teams position themselves for the playoffs. But March 8 is also International Women's Day – an important time to pause amid the madness and recognize the progress and potential of women in the hockey world who contribute to the game every day.

Throughout my career, I have regularly thought about the importance of investing in women. Yes, because I believe in equality and gender equality in leadership, but it's more about why I believe in it – because I have witnessed its catalytic potential to generate economic profits for businesses, improve societies and change the trajectory of families .

My grandmother, Dr. Rose Butler Browne, was the first black woman to graduate from Harvard's Ph.D. program in 1939. She was a teacher, civil rights activist, minister to children with disabilities, and leader in higher education for black people in the South. Her career not only impacted child psychology in unprecedented ways, but also inspired me to enter industries and positions I never thought possible.

As the first Black woman in the C-suite at the NHL, I often think of my grandmother who challenged gender and racial norms and persevered despite the odds. Like many of my peers – both men and women – I have experienced loneliness in leadership, imposter syndrome, and moments of doubt.

But my grandmother always said, “If not you, then who?”

It stuck with me long enough – and continues to do so – to see the tectonic plates of women in the workplace shift dramatically.

According to McKinsey & Company Women in the workplace 2023 Research has shown that the number of women in the C-suite is the highest it has ever been.

Within the NHL, there are women who influence and guide their team's on- and off-ice business operations, including female owners, presidents, CFOs, CMOs and CEOs. The growing number of women in positions of power and influence is promising. In the front office in the US and Canada, one in three employees is female, which is close to the female fandom ratio: four in ten NHL fans are female.

Every NHL club employs women in hockey operations, including six female assistant general managers, the highest position held by a woman in this department. When women are exposed to female role models, they are more likely to believe in the idea that women are well suited for leadership roles. Over the past five years, the NHL Officiating Department has intentionally developed top female talent through the NHL Officiating Mentor Program, the Officials' Exposure Combine and participation in NHL Rookie Tournaments. The 2024 tournament featured seven female officials, the most to date.

Behind the bench and on the ice, 24 women (the most ever) participated in NHL club training camps, development camps and preseason games this season. That includes women who are part of the NHL Coaches Association's Female Coaches Program, which first launched on International Women's Day in 2020 and continues to open doors for women to gain valuable coaching experience at the highest levels of the game and to share.

Mentorship programs like these are critical to ensuring the talent pipeline remains competitive, so women have access to learn, contribute and grow.

And when it comes to the intersection between gender and race, demographic trends show that North America's younger generation is more diverse than ever before, with the traditional minority set to become the majority by 2045. Gen-Z will make up well over a quarter of our population. workforce by 2025, and we are not as far away as we might think from this cohort entering leadership positions.

Research shows that gender and ethnic diversity in management teams make a positive contribution to an organization's operating results. Furthermore, recent research shows that the lack of gender or ethnic diversity has a negative impact on financial performance.

Despite the good news, growth for women lining up for C-suite positions is slow. In recent years, the high turnover of women in management positions has been documented (referred to as “the Great Break”) and attributed to burnout and culture, as well as the ambition to lead. In historically male-dominated industries and organizations, we must create an environment that encourages female leadership.

The future of men's hockey will thrive with investments in women and women of color at all levels.

This requires all of us within the game today to be intentional about the culture and opportunities we create for women. Women support women, and men as allies and promoters.

Men tend to hold positions of power and influence that can reshape institutional structures, not just in hockey, but in all sports and society as a whole.

So how can men intentionally show up to support their female colleagues?

Pay close attention to the experiences of female colleagues. Listen to them. See how policies and practices might impact their experiences in ways that don't impact yours. Offer mentorship opportunities for colleagues seeking professional development. Remind others that supporting women is not just about checking a box, but about doing what is right for the success of the organization. Stand up against sexism and gender inequality in the workplace.

Women have been an integral part of men's hockey for decades. It's been 70 years since the Stanley Cup immortalized Marguerite Norris, the 25-year-old president of the Detroit Red Wings, the first-ever female team president in NHL history and the first woman to have her name engraved on the greatest trophy of all time. of sports.

It's been a little over fifty years since you turned on the television and first saw a woman wearing a great team sport: on Hockey night in Canada. And soon after, in a first among all professional North American sports leagues, women were allowed in NHL locker room.

There are examples of women throughout the NHL's century-plus history who have paved the way to success and left the path a little easier for the next generation.

But without deliberate efforts to support the pipeline of female talent that comes next, the path will be lost. We carry the weight of the next generation, knowing that they look to us as role models and use our successes and failures as benchmarks.

What is needed is courageous leadership at all levels – of the organization, of the employees and of all genders – to keep pushing boundaries, whether they are unfamiliar, uncomfortable, uncomfortable or just plain difficult. This is essential.

Because if not you, then who?

Kimberly B. Davis is the NHL's senior executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. She has been recognized as No. 1 on Sportsnet's list of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Sports Sports illustrated Most powerful women in sports and in Fast company 100 most creative people in business.