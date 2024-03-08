Sports
Dalton Schultz on the difference between Texans and Cowboys: 'Focus is just football' here; Dallas 'literally a zoo'
Earlier this week, the Houston Texans signed tight end Dalton Schultzto anew three-year contract, landing one of C.J. Stroud's top targets for the remainder of the star quarterback's rookie-scale deal. After signing Schultz to a one-year, $6.1 million pact last offseason, Houston effectively doubled his salary this time around, with a $36 million contract that includes $23.5 million in guarantees.
Upon signing the new deal, Schultz appeared on the Pat McAfee Showon ESPN and talked about, among other things, the difference between playing for the Texans and playing for the Dallas Cowboys – the team he spent the first five seasons of his career with.
“The focus is just on football, you know what I mean?” Schultz said about playing in Houston. “I go back and tell some people about being at the Cowboys' practice facility and game day and describe some of the interactions and things that you see on a daily basis and it surprises a lot of people. They're like, 'Holy crap. Does that really happen in a practice facility?' You think it's normal, and then you come to a place like this.”
What is an example?
“It's literally a zoo, dude,” Schultz said. “There are people tapping on the glass and trying to get people's attention while they're doing power cleans or whatever. It's different. That's the brand they built, that's what [owner] Jerry Jones likes it, that's the way they run the business and there's nothing wrong with that. You don't realize how many eyeballs and how much that might be distracting in the locker room, just in the facility until you go somewhere else and you're like, 'Holy crap, that's nothing.'”
Earlier this season, both Jerry and Stephen Jones insisted that the Cowboys have no 'culture problem'; but if a former player compares your culture unfavorably to that of the Houston Texans, which until last year was a team considered to have one of the worst organizational cultures in the league, that seems like something that should be on your radar. Of course, we know nothing is going to change in Dallas. As Schultz said, Jerry likes the way things work and likes that the Cowboys are the center of attention and are often a circus (or a zoo), and will remain so.
