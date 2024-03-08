Coach Adam Nightingale signs new contract





Days after his program won its first Big Ten championship, Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has signed a new contract, the school announced Thursday. In his second season, Nightingale led the Spartans to a 22-9-3 record for the program's most wins since 2007-08. MSU, ranked sixth nationally, is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament after capturing the regular-season title with a win at Wisconsin last weekend. In less than two years, Adam Nightingale has sparked a revival of the Spartan hockey program, Alan Haller, MSU vice president and athletic director, said in a statement. Obviously everyone will point to our first ever Big Ten regular season championship, but that is only part of the success story. “Off the ice, hockey student-athletes are performing at historic levels in the classroom, while also playing an active role in our community. Sellout crowds have returned to Munn Ice Arena, once again making it one of the best home ice advantages in sports. Just as importantly, our passionate alumni base is united in support of the program.” In his first season in 2022-2023, the Spartans experienced immediate improvement. MSU won 18 games and improved on last year's total by six games. At the end of that season, Nightingale led his squad to a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal appearance on the road at Notre Dame, marking MSU's first-ever wins in the postseason event. The turnaround led to him becoming a finalist for Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. Being the head coach of the Spartan hockey program remains a great honor that I do not take lightly, Nightingale said in the statement. Our staff and players are grateful for the support we receive from the university, the community and alumni. The opportunity to represent them is a humbling experience. Nightingale's five-year rollover contract includes non-performance compensation of $700,000 in the first year. This includes a base salary of $600,000 and additional compensation of $100,000 in the first year. Beginning in year two, additional compensation will increase by $25,000 from the previous year. Nightingale is also conditionally entitled to a retention bonus of $100,000 every two years from September 30, 2024. The contract also includes an increased salary pool for assistants and hockey staff. As the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament, MSU received a bye in the quarterfinals and will host the semifinals on March 16 at Munn Ice Arena. MSU Athletic Communications

