Nigeria and Egypt in another epic table tennis final





Femi Solaja with agency report Two of Africa's heavyweights Nigeria and Egypt will clash again in the team event final of table tennis at the 13th African Games taking place in Accra, Ghana. The two seeds in the team event lived up to expectations from the group matches to the knockout rounds, peppering most of their opponents on their way to the final. On the men's side, Quadri Aruna led the Nigerian side to the final after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Tunisia in the semi-finals, setting up another epic final against the Egyptian side. The Egyptians, who are the defending champions, were not threatened until the semi-finals where they were tested by the Mehdi Boloussa-inspired Algerian team, but it was the Pharaohs who prevailed to qualify for the final scheduled for today is located at the Accra International Conference Centre. For the women's event, Nigeria had a smooth ride to the final with a convincing 3-0 win over South Africa in the semi-final, while Egyptian ladies like their male counterparts had a merry passage to the final where they will face the Offiong Edem-led Nigerian. side. In their last meeting in Rabat 2019, Egypt had the upper hand in the men's event to dethrone Nigeria, while the Egyptians have dominated the women's event in the last three editions of the championships. Meanwhile, South Africa became history makers in the women's event as the Danisha Patel-inspired team claimed their first-ever medal at the African Games after settling for a bronze medal with an all-important quarter-final victory over hosts Ghana. The win over Ghana in the quarter-final was what Patel needed to become the first South African player to lead the female team and win a medal at the African Games. We are so excited about the medal because years of investment have gone into us being able to attend World Championships and other major events in recent years. We believe this medal will inspire young players in South Africa to embrace the sport and continue to work harder. We are grateful to the South Africa Table Tennis Board (SATTB) for their unwavering support and we believe this will bring more development to the sport, the 31-year-old said proudly.

