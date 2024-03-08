Softball gets past Marshall in Madness Opener





Next game: vs. the state of Indiana 8-3-2024 | 11 hours March 8 (Fri) / 11am vs The state of Indiana HUNTINGTON, WV – – After building a 7-0 lead through the first three innings, the last thing the Ball State softball team expected was to trail 9-8 heading into the top of the seventh inning in Thursday's opener in the Marshall March Madness . by invitation. However, tournament host Marshall scored nine of the next 10 runs and capped his own comeback bid with a six-run sixth inning. Undeterred, the Cardinals (11-11) opened the top of the seventh with back-to-back walks before an error by The Herd (11-10) loaded the bases with no outs. While the hosts would get the power home on the next play, a two-run single to center from the sophomore pinch hitter Ashlee Lovett helped BSU regain the lead. Two batters later, one of the best sluggers in the country as a redshirt junior catcher McKayla Timmons came to bat with two outs and two on. She made Marshall pay again for pitching to her, blasting her second three-run home run of the day to center field. After walking and scoring in the opening inning, Timmons hit her first three-run shot to center in the top of the second inning. She also reached on an error and scored in the sixth inning to finish the day 2-for-4 with four runs scored and six RBI. With her two blasts, Timmons increased her season total to 12, which currently ranks second nationally among all NCAA Division I players. In the circle, sophomores Bridie Murphy was credited with the win after pitching the final 2.0 innings. With the win, she improves to 5-3 on the year. SCORE SUMMARY – Ball State 13 – Marshall 9 T1 | Timmons walks and steals second before scoring on an RBI double from Redshirt's second designated player Jessica Hofman (1-0)

T1 | Senior left fielder Kaitlyn Matthews follows with an RBI single to center (2-0)

T2 | Timmons hits a two-out, three-run bomb to right center (5-0)

T3 | With two outs and bases loaded, graduated second baseman Jazmyne Armendariz hits a two-run single up the middle (7-0)

B4 | Marshall scores his first run on an RBI double by B. Feringa (7-1)

B4 | R. Glanz follows with a two-run shot to midfield, cutting BSU's lead to four (7-3)

T6 | After reaching base on an error, Timmons scores on a double to left center by the graduated third baseman Haley Wynn (8-3)

B6 | Glanz singles to right and picks up her third RBI of the game (8-4)

B6 | An infield single by K Parks scores one run (8-5)

B6 | B. Gerlach places two more with a single to the center right (8-7)

B6 | R. Lucas ends the scoring in the inning with a two-run triple to right field (8-9)

T7 | With the bases loaded and one out, Lovett singles to center field to bring in two (10-9)

T7 | Timmons works her magic again with another three-run blast to right center (13-9) NEXT ONE: The Ball State softball team continues play in the Marshall March Madness tournament on Friday against Indiana State (11 a.m.) and host Marshall (4 p.m.).

