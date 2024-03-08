Test cricket is what life is: R Ashwin | Cricket





On winter mornings at the Dharamsalas HPCA Stadium, it can be difficult to take your eyes off the snow-covered terrain and pay attention to the happenings on the field. On Thursday, however, the emotion of R Ashwin being congratulated on his 100th Test in the outfield before the start of the game, and the rousing speeches of off-spinner and coach Rahul Dravid, kept the wait for the beautiful backdrop. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) bowls during the first day of the fifth and final Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala (AFP) This was essential viewing for fans and young and aspiring cricketers alike, as two men who epitomize the values ​​of Test cricket took center stage to talk about the primacy of the format. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. As Dravid presented a special cap to Ashwin to mark the occasion, the 37-year-old, flanked by his wife, two daughters and teammates, thanked his family members for their sacrifices before delivering a very important message at the same time. when there are growing concerns about T20s overshadowing Test cricket. I would like to tell something to the entire cricket fraternity in our country at this time, said Ashwin, his voice choked with emotion. The IPL has been a hugely popular tournament. A lot of kids want to play T20 cricket, want to compete in the IPL. I wish them the best of luck and hope they get there. But remember one thing, this format that we proudly play will teach you many things that life would not teach you. Test cricket is what life is. It is the synergy closest to life. It teaches you adaptability, how to handle pressure, and so on. I could go on for weeks. All of these things will serve you well if you decide to go all out in this game. This great game will give you a lot for the work you put into it. I really hope that many more people will take up this sport and hold this wonderful format in high regard. Although Ashwin had gone through the grind of first-class cricket in his early years with Tamil Nadu, it was his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL that had propelled him to prominence. His words should carry extra weight as he did not let the T20 arc lamp distract him from his ultimate goal of excelling in tests. Dravid, who played his 157th Test when Ashwin played in his first match against the West Indies in Delhi in 2011, has watched the off-spinners' journey as a senior teammate and now as a coach. Praising Ashwin lavishly, Dravid also underlined the qualities that go into making a great Test cricketer. People use the word awesome too easily. Greatness is consistency over time. It comes from practice, it comes from constantly making changes, it comes from sacrifice, it comes from stubbornness, it comes from constantly evolving, growing and learning. It comes from giving everything you have to a team and giving everything you have to a craft. And Ash, because you've done all these things faithfully, you've arrived at a truly great place for your 100th test. I know I speak for the entire team when I say this is a very popular and well-deserved achievement. It was a privilege to have played cricket with you, it was a privilege to have worked with you as a coach and it is a privilege to hand over this cap to you. Very well done, said Dravid.

