Sports
The Chanhassen boys hockey team wins its first-ever state tournament game
Chanhassen easily won its first-ever state tournament match Thursday, defeating Rochester Century/John Marshall 7-0.
The Class 2A quarterfinal started off fairly evenly, with no scoring during the first 16 minutes.
Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield said it took a while for his team to get a feel for the ice in their first tournament appearance.
I think it might have been a little bit of nerves to start when we had the puck, that's where it will show, but they got into it really nice and it obviously worked as the game went on, Bloomfield said.
Your gift today will create a more connected Minnesota. MPR News is your trusted source for election coverage, reporting and breaking news. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversations to everyone – free from paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.
The players said it was exciting to skate in front of the largely packed Xcel Energy Center crowd.
It's great, Ryan McPartland, a junior forward. It's definitely a dream come true for all of us here, with the big crowds watching it, just making dreams come true.
Chanhassen scored late in the first period and then started rolling in the second and third periods, scoring three more goals in each period. Senior forward Jake Risch said the team got used to the stage as the match went on.
The lights weren't that bright. “We got into our game a little bit,” he said. I mean, we were always going to play our game. But that's when it really got fun. We were like, we were here. You don't have to be nervous, just play our game. And then everything comes to us.
The Storm are the number two in the tournament. At the end of the year they ranked fifth in the state.
But they had to go through a huge crowd to get here. They upset the number one ranked, undefeated Minnetonka Skippers in the Section 2AA title game a week ago.
It was just wild and surreal, said Ty Uhlenkamp, whose son Gavin is a senior forward. It was a long week, the longest week I've had, but it was just a fun ride.
In 2023, the Storm lost to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA title game, a double overtime loss that the team continued into this season.
“We thought if everyone came back from juniors and kept the team together, we would have a good chance,” Uhlenkamp said. And now we were here.
Uhlenkamp said it was surreal to see his son play in front of a huge tournament crowd and score a goal.
I always hoped he would get the chance to do that. Now I actually see him on the big stage. It was just amazing to watch, he said.
Chad Lee watched his son Caden play in the first game of the day on Thursday. Caden scored once and had two assists (and a few near goals that were called back).
Lee, who grew up in Moorhead and has been coming to the tournament for decades, said just seeing his son on the ice at the Xcel Energy Center was great.
There's nothing like it. “I tell people from outside the state of Minnesota what this is like and a picture can't describe it until you come here and feel it,” he said. And when your child is in it, it's a little different, a lot more special.
Chanhassen will take on Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class AA semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2024/03/07/chanhassen-boys-hockey-team-wins-firstever-state-tournament-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Ukrainian commander appointed ambassador to UK | Russia-Ukraine war news
- Biden orders US military to build Gaza port to facilitate aid
- Exhibition at local gallery shows art with purpose, not perfection | Culture & Leisure
- The Chanhassen boys hockey team wins its first-ever state tournament game
- New York City tech office convenes new group for AI 'action plan'
- Vanderbilt to host international conference on endocrine surgery, March 14-16 – School of Engineering School of Engineering
- “No escalation unless the NATO soldier kills the Russian”
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his re-election
- Three WCC commissions meet to face emerging global challenges – Episcopal News Service
- How Azzi Glasser Uses Fragrance to Help Hollywood Celebrities Tell a Story
- Men's tennis beats Ozarks 7-0
- End your winter with the Marmot Men's Refuge Jacket for $131