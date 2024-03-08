The Chanhassen boys hockey team wins its first-ever state tournament game

Chanhassen easily won its first-ever state tournament match Thursday, defeating Rochester Century/John Marshall 7-0.

The Class 2A quarterfinal started off fairly evenly, with no scoring during the first 16 minutes.

Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield said it took a while for his team to get a feel for the ice in their first tournament appearance.

I think it might have been a little bit of nerves to start when we had the puck, that's where it will show, but they got into it really nice and it obviously worked as the game went on, Bloomfield said.

The players said it was exciting to skate in front of the largely packed Xcel Energy Center crowd.

It's great, Ryan McPartland, a junior forward. It's definitely a dream come true for all of us here, with the big crowds watching it, just making dreams come true.

Chanhassen scored late in the first period and then started rolling in the second and third periods, scoring three more goals in each period. Senior forward Jake Risch said the team got used to the stage as the match went on.

The lights weren't that bright. “We got into our game a little bit,” he said. I mean, we were always going to play our game. But that's when it really got fun. We were like, we were here. You don't have to be nervous, just play our game. And then everything comes to us.

The Storm are the number two in the tournament. At the end of the year they ranked fifth in the state.

But they had to go through a huge crowd to get here. They upset the number one ranked, undefeated Minnetonka Skippers in the Section 2AA title game a week ago.

It was just wild and surreal, said Ty Uhlenkamp, ​​whose son Gavin is a senior forward. It was a long week, the longest week I've had, but it was just a fun ride.

In 2023, the Storm lost to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA title game, a double overtime loss that the team continued into this season.

“We thought if everyone came back from juniors and kept the team together, we would have a good chance,” Uhlenkamp said. And now we were here.

Uhlenkamp said it was surreal to see his son play in front of a huge tournament crowd and score a goal.

I always hoped he would get the chance to do that. Now I actually see him on the big stage. It was just amazing to watch, he said.

Chad Lee watched his son Caden play in the first game of the day on Thursday. Caden scored once and had two assists (and a few near goals that were called back).

Lee, who grew up in Moorhead and has been coming to the tournament for decades, said just seeing his son on the ice at the Xcel Energy Center was great.

There's nothing like it. “I tell people from outside the state of Minnesota what this is like and a picture can't describe it until you come here and feel it,” he said. And when your child is in it, it's a little different, a lot more special.

Chanhassen will take on Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class AA semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.