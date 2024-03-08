ITTF and UN Women forge partnership to promote gender equality through table tennis





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and UN Women have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership, highlighting their shared commitment to using sport as a tool to advance gender equality and empower women and girls worldwide. The signing of the Sports For Generation Equality Framework marks an important milestone in this collaboration. ITTF President and IOC Member Petra Srling, and Director of the UN Women Center of Excellence for Gender Equality, Jeongshim Lee, formalized this commitment at a meeting in the Republic of Korea. This framework lays the foundation for collaborative efforts between the two organizations, aimed at harnessing the transformative power of sport to challenge societal norms and achieve sustainable development outcomes that positively impact the lives of women and girls on a daily basis. UN Women invites stakeholders across the sports ecosystem to join the Sports for Generation Equality initiative. Together they will work towards a common set of principles and objectives, using the influence of sport to achieve gender equality, both inside and outside the sporting arena. By embracing the principles set out in the Framework, ITTF is poised to take the lead in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls from diverse backgrounds within the world of sport. The federation is committed to supporting the implementation of the Sports for Generation Equality Principles and pledges to work with stakeholders to advance the gender equality agenda within the sporting community. Commenting on the importance of this partnership, President Srling noted: The signing of this framework is a pivotal moment for us. It provides a framework for measuring our progress towards greater gender equality. While we are proud of the fact that we have achieved equal prize money since 2008, there is still much room for improvement and areas where improvement is needed. Our investment in women extends beyond players and encompasses all facets of our organization, including coaches, match officials, elected officials and staff. This commitment serves as our driving force to continually do better. Jeongshim Lee echoed this sentiment, saying: I am pleased to share that the ITTF Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan is fully aligned with the UN Women Guidelines for Gender-Responsive Sports Organisations; I think this is a great source of inspiration for other federations. To ensure broad accessibility and support for all member associations, and in commemoration of International Women's Day 2024, ITTF has made its GEDI Action Plan 2025 available in all official languages. This action plan underlines the federations' commitment to embracing diversity and ensuring that table tennis remains a sport of inclusivity and equality for generations to come. General news International Women's Day

