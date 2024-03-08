Thaker's second straight century helps Canada improve to 4-0 in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2





Harsh Thaker hit his second straight century to help Canada beat Scotland by five wickets on Thursday to remain unbeaten after four matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai. Thaker, who scored his maiden one-day international century with an unbeaten 111 in Tuesday's win over the United Arab Emirates, scored 105 not out on Thursday with eight fours and one six in his 151-ball innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss, Canada opted to act and restricted Scotland to 197 all out in 47.3 overs. Thaker led the Canadian bowling attack with three wickets at the cost of 41 runs. Brandon McMullen led Scotland with 36 points. Batting fifth, Thaker saved the Canadians, whose first four batsmen scored a total of just 26 runs. Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva assisted the turnaround with 44 and 20 runs respectively as Canada reached 200 for five in 45.4 overs. Thaker was named man of the match for the second week in a row. LOOK | Canadian cricket star Saad Bin Zafar looks back on a historic year: Men's National Team captain Saad Bin Zafar reflects on a landmark year for Canadian cricket Canadian cricket star Saad Bin Zafar joins CBC Sports to discuss a memorable year highlighted by the sport's return to the Olympics for LA28.

