OU Football's David Stone shares bond with Jayden Jackson | Sport

Jayden Jackson didn't make it a goal to play in college alongside his high school teammate David Stone during his recruiting process.

However, when he chose to commit to OU, the next step was recruiting Stone to play alongside him on the defensive line, just as the two did in high school.

As soon as I committed, I saw the goal, Jackson said. I needed him to come.

We were definitely brothers. It was written in stone; we were going to study together.

The two continually pushed each other at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, leading Stone to become a consensus five-star and top 20 recruit nationally and Jackson to be named IMG's defensive MVP in 2023.

Jackson admires Stone for his ability to never give up plays, citing a practice in which Stone was knocked down before chasing a ball carrier 30 yards downfield to make the tackle.

“We always look out for each other when it comes to things off the field,” Stone said. Even on the field, we try to look out for each other when it comes to watching extra film, studying the playbook, whatever it comes down to.

Much of the same happened in their early days in Norman.

The two live together, a circumstance Jackson described as having a brother to study together as a roommate and often hanging out off the field.

“That's my brother, man. That's my boy,” Jackson said. I would take a bullet for him, that's just our relationship. Nothing can take us away from that, and I think it's definitely strengthened our bond through football. Learning plays together, By doing exercises together, we had to pick each other up.”

They also never miss an opportunity to get treatment, even when they feel like they don't need it, and hold each other accountable in terms of doing the little things to improve. By pushing each other, they have already seen other members of OU's defensive line fall into line and have created a domino effect within the unit.

Since Jackson and Stone arrived in Norman, they have relied on veteran members of the Sooners defensive line, such as redshirt senior DaJon Terry, who Jackson touted as the leader of the defensive line, to answer their questions and help them improve.

Me and Jayden are very good competitors, and we will always compete with each other, Stone said. It challenges our upperclassmen to help us get better when it comes to learning the playbook. I tend to ask a lot of questions, and the older guys always answer as best they can. And (the coaches) always make sure we're on our PS and Qs when it comes to the playbook.

Both have started preparing for their first seasons in the SEC by gaining weight. Jackson arrived in Norman weighing 280 pounds and, with the help of frequent snacks and Chipotle, now stands at 297, while Stone started at 275 and claims to be both the fastest and heaviest he has ever been at over 280 lb.

Stone has never approached the 300-pound mark and approaches it cautiously in hopes of not affecting his speed or overall skills on the field. Jackson, on the other hand, is looking forward to reaching that weight goal.

Definitely over 300, Jackson said of his weight goal. If you go to the SEC, you can't be light or you'll be punished.

Jackson and Stone will continue to push each other as they team up with the Sooners for the first time in spring camp starting Monday.

“I'm ready for the next level of football,” Stone said. I still have to apply the pads, but I definitely feel like I'm ready for this experience.