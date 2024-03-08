MIAC announces the 2023-2024 men's hockey awards





BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the awards for the 2023-2024 men's hockey season on Thursday. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the awards for the 2023-2024 men's hockey season on Thursday. Bethel sophomore forward Tyler Kostelecky and Augsburg junior goaltender Samuel Vyletelka were selected by MIAC head coaches as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. Augsburg freshman forward Landon Parker was named Rookie of the Year while Bethel was head coachChris McKelvie was recognized by his peers with Coach of the Year honors. Kostelecky (Maple Grove, Minn.) was named MIAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading all skaters with nine goals in conference play this season. Kostelecky also assisted on seven goals for a total of 16 points against MIAC opponents. He is the first Bethel player in conference history to receive MIAC Player of the Year (Offensive/Defensive/MVP) honors in men's hockey. Vyletelka (Zilina, Slovakia | Grammar School of St. Francis of Assisi) was named MIAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference this season in goals against average (1.87), saves per game (32.13 ) and save percentage (0.945). . The junior stopped 514 shots in conference games, first in the league with a margin of 143 saves. He is the third Auggie in the past five seasons to receive MIAC Player of the Year (Offensive/Defensive/MVP) honors in men's hockey and the first to be named Defensive Player of the Year. Parker (East Grand Forks, Minn.) was named MIAC Rookie of the Year after scoring six goals – including a pair of game-winners – during conference play. Parker ranked fourth among all skaters with a plus/minus of nine and totaled 12 points on the season. He is the first Augsburg player to receive MIAC Rookie of the Year honors in men's hockey. McKelvie (sixth season) was celebrated by his peers with MIAC Men's Hockey Coach of the Year honors after leading the Royals to their most conference wins (11) since 2007-08 and the program's highest conference winning percentage (.750) since 2006-07 led. McKelvie is the fourth Bethel coach in program history to be named MIAC Coach of the Year and the first since Peter Aus in 2005. In addition to individual awards, MIAC coaches also selected 20 All-Conference players, with nine more receiving honorable mention honors. All awards were nominated and voted on by the nine MIAC head men's hockey coaches, and only statistics from MIAC regular season games were eligible for conference awards; Any nominated player who was not selected All-Conference but still received votes from at least three coaches received an honorable mention. Five of the 20 players named All-Conference in 2023 had earned All-MIAC honors in a previous season, while St. Scholastica's Filimon Ledenkov received the honor for the third time in his career. The MIAC also announced the annual Men's Hockey All-Playoff Team, which recognized the conference tournament's top eight performers as selected by the head coaches of the playoff participants.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miacathletics.com/news/2024/3/7/miac-announces-2023-24-mens-hockey-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos