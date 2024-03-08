New Zealand 71-3 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket test against Australia.





CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) Kane Williamson, in his 100th test, drew a standing ovation from a sellout crowd Friday on the first day of New Zealand's second test against Australia. Williamson walked to middle in the 19th over after New Zealand had lost its first wicket and were 47-1. He wasn't out at lunch. New Zealand were 71-3, having lost Will Young by 14, Tom Latham by 38 and Rachin Ravindra by 4 just before half-time. Australia captain Pat Cummins' eyes may have lit up when he first saw the pitch at Hagley Oval, which he said had a hint of green. He chose to bowl after winning the toss. There was not the life on the field that he had initially expected and spinner Nathan Lyon was given a short spell after just twelve overs. The ball seamed a little, but there was only a little swing under good overhand conditions. Josh Hazlewood defeated Young with four straight deliveries in the fourth over of the day, a performance that brought Australian fans in the crowd to their feet. Young also gave Cummins' Travis Head a chance when bowling in the 11th over. The ball took the inside edge, hit the thigh pad and flew wide of Head, who ducked and brought his left hand to the ball but couldn't hold on to the catch. Young was finally run out in the 19th over when he tried to turn a ball from Mitchell Starc, who bowled into the leg side. The ball straightened, hit the front edge and was brilliantly caught by Mitch Marsh at third slip, diving low to the left. The Australians found it harder to beat Latham, who looked solid for most of the session. He was 38 and looked at ease when he was eventually beaten by a ball from Hazlewood, who came up late, took a weak outside edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. New Zealand was 61-2. Latham has been out of form recently, making 5 and 8 in the first Test which was won by Australia. But he looked comfortable on his home turf on Friday, where he can read the pace and bounce better. He hit two fours from the first over of the day, bowled by Starc, sending one back point off the front foot and hitting another past mid-on boundary. Latham played the off-drive with some confidence. Ravindra fell in the last over before lunch and drove generously to a Hazlewood ball that took the outside edge and was caught at first slip by Usman Khawaja. Cummins used five bowlers in the first session and Hazlewood had 2-14 at lunch. Before the game started, Tim Southee and Williamson were honored in their 100th test matches for New Zealand, walking with their children in front of the teams to the applause of a packed house. And Australia formed a guard of honor to greet South African umpire Marais Erasmus, who is in his 82nd and final Test. ___ AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/new-zealand-australia-second-test-8921b5c923278e0d679e71f029de5501 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos