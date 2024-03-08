LSU football training report: Harold Perkins, WRs, more | LSU





Back on LSUs practice For the first time in more than two years, Corey Raymond was behind Ashton Stamps. He instructed the sophomores to press with his palms while the cornerbacks worked on man coverage. Raymond looked at one representative. When Stamps went over the exercise again, Raymond reminded him of the technique. Shoot from the palm, Raymond said as Stamps used his hands properly this time. Thank you.

Changes in the coaching staff were evident at LSU opened his second spring training Thursday for a 20-minute viewing period. There was Raymond, back after two years in Florida. Not far from him, defensive coordinator Blake Baker worked with the linebackers. Kevin Peoples instructed the edge rushers, Jake Olsen the safeties. Joe Sloan directed the attack. And defensive line coach Bo Davis' curses pierced the noise.

For the first time in the Brian Kelly era, LSU has a significant number of new assistants. But amid so much change, Kelly feels the players already understand his expectations. This encourages him as LSU tries to go from a 20-7 team in its first two years to a team in championship contention. He has preached standards and responsibility since he arrived in Baton Rouge, and now he sees players correcting each other. That, he said, has always led to the best teams I have ever coached. When it's a player-led football team, you're always in a much better situation than when the coaches have to run everything, Kelly said. This is the closest I've gotten in my time here at LSU to this being a player-led football team. Those are good signs.

Here are more notes and observations from LSU's first spring practice visit. The team has not yet worn pads and will not practice next week due to spring break. Perkins at ILB Harold Perkins spent individual drills playing weakside linebacker while returning to the position. LSU stopped him there after one game last season, but Baker will look to mold him into an effective player ahead of his junior year. Kelly was asked about the decision on Thursday. He said this position makes it much more difficult for Perkins to justify violations. Although Kelly made the same reasoning when Perkins moved in last spring, he thinks a new defensive coordinator, schematic changes and improvements from Perkins could make a difference.

“I think in every case Harold, myself and Blake felt like this is a place where his potential will be maximized,” Kelly said. Kelly thinks Perkins can impact the defense more by playing inside. The spot he occupied last year is now called the Star, covering the slot from man to man, filling the areas under the fields and flashing off the edge. Kelly told The Advocate last week that this isn't really where we want Harold to be. This is the ability to take on different looks with him and use his ability to be a multi-dimensional player, Kelly said. …You could make a game plan for Harold Perkins. This makes it much more difficult.

The position switch should work for Perkins this time. He will be eligible for the draft after this season. He knows the clock is ticking, Kelly said. There is a sense of urgency. I think in Blake you see a committed player, a new voice and I believe this is his best chance to take that next step. WR competition begins Returning players typically go first at the start of spring training, so it was no surprise that senior Kyren Lacy, redshirt junior Chris Hilton and redshirt sophomore Aaron Anderson were the first-team wide receivers. The two transfers, senior CJ Daniels and junior Zavion Thomas, played on the second-team offense with redshirt freshman Kyle Parker. But Daniels and Thomas will get their chances after combining for 1,570 yards last season.

“We wanted to put two experienced, mature players in a group with Kyren Lacy and some younger players,” Kelly said. Although Thomas averaged 12.6 yards per punt return over two years at Mississippi State, potentially making LSU an effective returner, Kelly said that wasn't the main reason the team added him. Kelly was convinced that punt returns have become virtually non-existent in college football because of rugby-style punting and the ability for anyone to run off the field after the snap. In the NFL, only gunners can cross the line of scrimmage before the punt. He said the Southeastern Conference was discussing possible adjustments to improve return rules. Zavion will be a nice addition to our attack, said Kelly. He has a chance to win that job. And if he can do really good things for us when he comes back, that would be great. But again, I think the biggest thing for us is his impact on the offense as a wide receiver.

Redshirt freshmen Shelton Sampson and Khai Prean ran the third-team offense. After moving to cornerback during bowl practice, Prean returned to his original position. Kelly said Sampson, a former top 100 recruit, needs to continue working on releases at the line of scrimmage and not be redirected so he can use his 6-foot-4 frame. I think the big leap for him is the physicality of the game. He can use his height and size, but he has to be able to do it when there are hands on him, Kelly said. … Once he puts that behind him, I see him making big strides very quickly. Odds and ends Sage Ryan continues to move around the secondary. After playing corner for the first time last season, he went through individual drills with the safeties. Ryan played safety and nickel in the first half of his career.

Redshirt freshman DJ Chester played center, the only spot where LSU doesn't return a starting offensive lineman. Chester played well at Missouri last year, making him the logical replacement when Charles Turner declared for the NFL draft. Early enrollee Coen Echols was the center of the second team. Only a few players did not train. Cornerback Zy Alexander watched from the sidelines as he recovered from a torn ACL, and running back Trey Holly was absent due to an indefinite suspension. Wide receiver Landon Ibieta and safety Matthew Langlois were not seen.

