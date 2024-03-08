updates, game stories, how to watch and more

Check back often for updates.

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Tap each Class 2A quarterfinal below for live stats.

Thursday

Chanhassen 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0

Cretin-Derham Room 4, Centennial 3 2OT

Edina 6, Elkrivier/Zimmerman 2

Grand Rapids2, White Bear Lake 1

For complete coverage of Wednesday's Class 1A quarterfinals, tap here.

Game 4 / 10:54 PM

White Bear Lake hoped to apply its winning playoff formula against Grand Rapids in the final quarterfinal of the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Instead, the Bears flipped the script. Grand Rapids grabbed an early lead and goaltender Carter Casey looked poised to maintain the one-goal lead. Even later, when the Bears tied the game late, Grand Rapids sophomore Nathan Garski scored the winning goal with 1.6 seconds left.

In fact, the only constant in the Thunderhawks' 2-1 victory was a quarterfinal loss to White Bear Lake.

The Bears are a completely imperfect 0-20 in first-round games dating back to the first state tournament held in 1945.

No. 5 seed Grand Rapids (18-11) took the early lead on William Shermoen's goal at 4:04 of the opening period. No. 4 seed White Bear Lake (20-8-1) couldn't find the equalizer until Jack Stanius buried a shorthanded goal at 15:26 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1.

Overtime seemed likely until Garski tipped a puck to himself and swept it past goalie Leo Gabriel.

White Bear Lake previously defeated Grand Rapids 2-0 on Jan. 19.

Game 4s key numbers

0-20: White Bear Lake's record in the state tournament. The Bears have not won a quarterfinal since appearing in the first state tournament in 1945.

1.6: Just seconds remained when Nathan Garski swept the puck home for a 2-1 win.

25: Save by Thunderhawks goalie Carter Casey.

DAVID LA VQUE

Game 3 / 8:27 PM

Edina ends Elk River's eight-game winning streak

In what has been a common theme throughout the 2024 boys state hockey tournament, the goal scoring floodgates opened in the second period.

This time it's Edina, and in the second period the top-seeded Hornets were buzzing the most. The result was a five-goal middle frame that led to a 6-2 victory over unseeded Elk River/Zimmerman in Thursday's first Class 2A quarterfinal in the evening session at the Xcel Energy Center.

Sophomore Casey Vandertop capped the scoring in the second period with a hat trick with 8:06 of play. He completed his hat trick after Edina took a 5-0 lead in the second period after scoring four goals just 4:43 apart.

Freshman Freddie Schneider gave Edina a 1-0 lead after just a few minutes. Senior John Halverson made it 3-0 just 39 seconds after Vandertop's first goal. Vandertop made it 4-0, and to keep the youth movement going, sophomore Mason West perfectly picked a corner kick for the Hornets' fifth goal.

Vandertop came into the game with nine goals this season and no multi-goal games for the Hornets (24-4-1).

Elk River/Zimmerman senior forward Danny Babcock took advantage of a turnover in the Elk River zone and took a corner kick off the net for his 12th goal of the season to make it a 6-1 game just before the second intermission. Senior Cole Mears made it 6-2 late in the third period.

The loss to the Elks (18-10-1) snaps an eight-game winning streak. Elk River last appeared in the state tournament in 2005.

Game 3s three stars

Casey Vandertop, Edina forward: He scored a hat trick in about eight minutes in the second period. He came into the game with nine goals this season and no multi-goal games.

Freddie Schneider, Edina forward: The freshman scored the game's first goal and picked up an assist for his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Danny Babcock, Elk River/Zimmerman forward: Scored a highlight reel for his 12th of the season, plus an assist on the Elks' second goal.

Game 3s key numbers

2: Edina scored plays ruled offside. The first, with 4:59 left in the first period, was a no-goal. The second, with 10:40 left in the second period, was a good one and gave the Hornets a 3-0 lead.

5: Second period goals for Edina.

10: Edina players with at least one point in the quarterfinals.

LORD RULE

Game 2 / 4:29 pm

Cretin-Derham Hall upsets Centennial in double overtime

For the second straight state tournament, Cretin-Derham Hall played a spoiler, delivering a Class 2A quarterfinal win over a seeded team.

This time the victim was number 3 Centennial. Max Anderson scored at 12:23 in double overtime to complete a string of four unanswered Raiders goals to beat the Cougars 4-3 in Thursday's second quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center.

Last year, Cretin-Derham Hall's 3-1 win knocked Maple Grove out of the tournament.

The Raiders didn't appear to be in the spoiler early Thursday. Centennial built a 3-0 lead in the first period and held a 3-1 margin for almost the entire second period.

Centennial (19-8-2) took a 1-0 lead from Harper Searles 56 seconds into the game and then cashed in on special teams. The Cougars entered the matchup converting 31.8% on the power play and quickly capitalized on two first-period opportunities for a pair of goals from sophomore Nick Carls. His first was a juicy rebound in front of the net midway through the first period, and 1:19 later he tapped home a shot to give Centennial a 3-0 lead.

Luck struck Cretin-Derham Hall with 55.1 seconds left in the second. Chuck Owens' shot hit the post, causing the puck to bounce out of the goal and trickle over the goal line off the back of Centennial junior goaltender Easton Cody.

That made it a one-goal game heading into the third period. The Raiders tied the game at 3-3 early in the period thanks to a power play goal from Anderson, who finished with two goals.

The Raiders outscored the Cougars 50-32 in the game and 30-12 from the third period to earn an overtime victory for the second time in three games. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-10-1) defeated Eastview in the Section 2 semifinals before defeating St. Thomas Academy in the championship game.

The Cougars returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2018, when they took fourth place, and used three shutouts to win the 2004 Class 2A tournament.

LORD RULE

Game 2s three stars

Max Anderson, Cretin-Derham Hall forward: The sophomore scored the equalizer and the winning goals in extra time for his unseeded team. He leads the Raiders with 14 goals.

Easton Cody, Centennial goaltender: Made a season-high 46 saves and helped extend the game from the third period, when his team was outscored 30–12 in the third period and overtime.

Nate Chorlton, Cretin-Derham Hall forward: Assisted on the equalizer and sent a pass to Anderson for the 2-on-1 play for the match winner. Also had six shots on target.

Game 2s key numbers

2-for-2: Centennial's success on the power play, and sophomore Nick Carls, who scored those goals just 1:19 apart in the first period.

2: Sad wins in the past two state quarterfinals for Cretin-Derham Hall.

50: Shots on goal in the game for the Raiders, while Centennial had 32. The Raiders outscored their opponent 12-2 in double overtime.

LORD RULE

Game 1 / 1:10 PM

Chanhassen's pursuit continues

Chanhassen will play its first boys hockey state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center as scheduled.

The Storm took control of Rochester Century/John Marshall and won 7-0 in the first Class 2A quarterfinal played Thursday. No. 2 Chanhassen (24-5) tried to overcome the same fate as the past two second-seeded teams Maple Grove in 2023 and Cretin-Derham Hall in 2022, which lost in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament.

Jack Christ got the scoring started with just 21.2 seconds left in the first period. His teammates kept the momentum going in the second period. Goals from Tyler Smith, Caden Lee and, on the power play, Gavin Uhlenkamp. The Storm advance to Friday's semi-final to take on Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-5-2) goaltender Kyle Lappi made 31 saves before being replaced with 3:11 to play in the third. His team was outshot 42-12.

Game 1s three stars

Chanhassen senior forward Jack Christ: Scored with 21.2 left in a first period that was more competitive than expected.

Chanhassen senior goalkeeper Kam Hendrickson: The Storm won't get the shutout without some key leg pad saves in the first period.

Chanhassen senior forward Caden Lee: Had his first goal waved away when the official video ruled it offside. Another goal to make it 3-0 and this one counted.

Game 1s key numbers

2: Number of wins Chanhassen needs to capture its first state title in boys hockey.

16:38.8: How many minutes did the Panthers hold the Storm scoreless in the first period. The game then changed Jack Christ scored with 21.2 to go, leading to Chanhassen's dominant play in the final two periods.

22: Kam Hendrickson'S total win of the season (22-5). He is two behind the state leader, Ben Norris of Warroad.

DAVID LA VQUE

Semi-finals

Friday

Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral vs. [2] War Road, 11am

Class 1A: [4] Mahtomedi vs. [1] Hermantown, 1 p.m

Class 2A: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. [2] Chanhassen, 6 p.m

Class 2A: [5] Grand Rapids vs… [1] Edina, 8 p.m

Championship matches

Class 1A: Saturday afternoon

Class 2A: Saturday 7 p.m

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets, television

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and televise the semifinals and championship matches. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets for the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

