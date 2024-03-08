Men's S&D sets more records on Day 2 of MAC Championships





CARBONDALE, Ill. – – The Ball State men's swimming and diving program medaled in two more events and broke two more program records Thursday on the second day of the 2024 Mid-American Conference Championships at SIU's Shea Natatorium. The first record was set in the longest event of the day when I was a freshman Malcolm Slater won the consolation heat of the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:28.38. Classmate Tommy Brunner was right: He posted the third-best individual time in program history, finishing in 10th place at 4:30.17. Ball State earned his first medal of the night moments later as a senior Owen Chay in the 50 freestyle equaled his own program mark and took home bronze. It was his third consecutive bronze medal at the event. In the diving well, senior Wyatt Blake earned another individual podium finish for the Cardinals, placing seventh on the 1M board with a score of 270.80. Ball State ended the night with another record-setting performance and more medals as a junior Ethan Pheifer senior Joey Garberick senior Bryce glove and Chaye clocked in at 3:10.53 to take second in the 400 medley relay. The effort was nearly two seconds faster than the same quartet time at last season's MAC Championships. Also earning individual points for the Cardinals on Thursday were juniors Michael Brands with a 15th-place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.18), sophomore Jacob Siewers with an 11th place swim in the 50 freestyle, Garberick with a 12th place time of 20.55 in the 50 freestyle and senior Isaac Hunter with a 14th place score of 233.10 on the 1M diving board. As a team, the Cardinals currently sit fifth in the seven-team field with 156 total points. Miami leads the meet with 263 points, one ahead of second-place Missouri State. Action in the 2024 MAC Championships continues Friday with five more individual swimming events, prelims and consolation finals of 3-meter diving, and the 200 freestyle relay. The prelims start at 10am and the finals at 6pm. Ball State Results on Day 2 of MAC Championships FINAL SESSION 500 freestyle | Program recording – 4:28.38 by Malcolm Slater in 2024 9th – Malcolm Slater – 4:28.38 – Program recording

10th – Tommy Brunner – 4:30.17 – 3rd in Program History 200 IM | Program record – 1:49.31 by Joe Morris in 2015 15th – Michael Brands – 1:51.18 50 freestyle | Program record – 19.89 by Owen Chay on two occasions 3rd – Owen Chay – 19.89

11th – Jacob Siewers – 20.42 – 7th in program history

12th – Joey Garberick – 20.55 Diving 1 meter | Program record – 344.25 by Dave Keener in 1991 7th – Wyatt Blake – 270.80

14th – Isaac Hunter – 233.10 400 Medley Relay | Program record – 3:10.53 by Pheifer, Garberick, Handshoe, Chaye in 2024 2nd – Ethan Pheifer , Joey Garberick , Bryce glove , Owen Chay – 3:10.53 FINAL SESSION 500 freestyle | Program record – 4:29.26 by Magnus Ohlsson in 1995 Advanced to B-final – 9th – Malcolm Slater – 4:30.23

Advanced to B-final – 15th – Tommy Brunner – 4:33.51 Preliminaries 22nd – Seth Blossom – 4:38.36

24th – Reeve Ferber – 4:40.36

26th – Michael Mitsynskyy – 4:41.95

27th – Alexander Eddy – 4:43.55

EX- Logan Ayres – 4:47.09 200 IM | Program record – 1:49.31 by Joe Morris in 2015 Advanced to B-final – 12th – Michael Brands – 1:50.08 – 2nd in program history Preliminaries 20th – Max Kruglov – 1:53.10

24th – Zach Zishka – 1:54.49

26th – Aidan Biddle – 1:55.45

40th – Reece Manning – 1:55.20 50 freestyle | Program record – 19.89 by Owen Chay in 2023 Advanced to A Final – 4th – Owen Chay – 20.24

Advanced to B-final – 9th – Joey Garberick – 20.48

Advanced to B-final – 14th – Jacob Siewers – 20.61 Preliminaries 20th – Ethan Pheifer – 20.69

25th – Mason Young – 20.94

27th – Benjamin Clarkston – 20.98

30th – Bryce glove – 21.14

EX- Kenny Reed – 21.51

EX- Chance buckles – 21.58

EX- Auston Shafer – 22.22

EX- Noa Berryman – 23.01 Diving 1 meter | Program record – 344.25 by Dave Keener in 1991 Advanced to A Final – 8th – Wyatt Blake – 264.80

Advanced to B-final – 12th – Isaac Hunter – 239.55 Preliminaries 18th – Porter Brovont – 214.45

