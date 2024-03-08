Sports
Have helmets made cricket a more dangerous game?
Ian and Greg Chappell believe Pucovski has a major technical error. He turns his head and looks away from the short ball.
Paine, who captained Pucovski in his only Test and was behind him on a number of occasions during Tasmania's clash against Victoria, believes Pucovski has been unhappy for the most part.
Recently he made a mistake. He misjudged it, Paine said.
He wasn't looking at the ball. So it was a bit of doubt in his mind, rather than technical, because believe it or not, Will Pucovski plays the short ball quite well.
The helmet
Helmets save lives was Hayden's response to questions about whether one of cricket's greatest innovations had led to poor batting techniques that hit more players.
I'll never forget meeting the late, great Kerry Packer with JL [Justin Langer]. He [Packer] broke into this story about the role of luck and his life, and then he turned to JL and said, “You gotta know about damn luck, son. If they hadn't invented helmets, you'd be dead.
There is certainly a role for them. We wouldn't go back to a game without a helmet.
Greg Chappell agreed with his brother that they were reluctant to wear helmets because Kerry was paying the bills.
The early models were just a riding helmet converted for cricket purposes, but they were too heavy for cricket, Greg said. If I had the time again, I think I would have gone for a baseball helmet.
A medical expert close to cricket, who spoke anonymously so they could speak freely, said these masthead helmets prevent concussions in most cases, but believes players are being hit in the head more often in the post-helmet era.
Hopefully helmets will improve with improved materials, the expert said.
At this point, any additional protection would make the helmet too heavy, but in the future, lighter products will help.
Technology
Ian and Greg Chappell believe poor technique is the fundamental reason why more batsmen are hit in the head more often. Both stated that they were hit only once in the head during the beating.
Ian was 15 and playing club cricket in Adelaide on a wet wicket when he failed to hook the ball, and Greg was playing county cricket for Somerset as a young man when the ball came off the back of the bat, also on a wet wicket.
They repeated the same mantra: look at the ball and step into it when it is short, i.e. always on the leg side.
If you miss the ball, at least it misses you, Greg said. We grew up wearing helmets, and it was important to get it right.
The sad thing is that helmets in the game are an afterthought in coaching batting, whereas in the days before helmets it was one of the first things you learned. Now I see more people getting hit in a match that I've seen in a career.
Ian was stunned at how much batting techniques had changed in cricket when he watched highlights from Australia's triumphant 1974-75 Ashes series.
In those days, batsmen mainly went back and forth, and that was the way you were brought up, Ian said. As a young guy I was told this is something [Don] Bradman did it, it's something [Garry] Sobers did that, and I thought, Well, it was good enough for those two, it's good enough for me.
Steve Smith is different, he's more of a back player, but overall yes [the modern technique] pushes forward. And once you come forward, you can't get into the ball anymore. You then trust that the ball will miss you, and that is not a good way to play.
Highlights of Ian Chappell's punching show his initial movement is clearly back and forth, while Greg remains stationary with a slight movement of his back foot. Ricky Ponting, Hussey and Hayden all press forward to varying degrees and pivot on a stationary back leg as they hook or pull instead of coming into the ball.
The forward push
Hayden defended the forward press and used Ponting as Exhibit A. Ponting, the second highest run-scorer in Test history after Sachin Tendulkar, was a ferocious ball puller, but his first move was always forward.
Once I go back and forth, I'm in a very stationary position and pretty anchored on my back foot, Hayden said. When you press forward, you are in a dynamic position. You can now press on the back foot [to hook and pull].
But the crucial element in both Ricky and my pulling was the fact that our front leg acted as a counterbalance to our very high back movements. Our front leg comes off the ground into our chest, and that acts as a counterbalance.
Loading
So you get the force of the rotation through the shot. And we weren't taught that because our ancestors said you had to go back and forth.
Hussey said he tried to stand as still as possible at the crease and made no conscious effort to move forward or backward before the ball was released.
Paine insisted there is no one-size-fits-all technique when it comes to playing the short ball.
“I think the guys who play well have the mentality that they always want to score, and then they're in a better position because they want to score,” Paine said. They look at the ball a little closer in a better position to make a decision a little later.
The medical expert consulted by this masthead believes technical changes are the only long-term solution for batsmen getting hit in the head.
But that's so hard to do unless you start as a kid, he said. Once they reach the professional stage, changing technique is very difficult because it is an ingrained movement pattern.
News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/have-helmets-made-cricket-a-more-dangerous-game-20240305-p5fa10.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Have helmets made cricket a more dangerous game?
- Politics meets fashion at the State of the Union: Ukrainian colors and white suits
- Celebrate MAR10 Day with Mario and friends
- Biden began his speech with a stern message to Putin
- Why is Bitcoin at an all-time high? | BBC News
- The army has rescued the crew after the missile attack
- Why Melania Trump skipped Donald Trump's victory party
- Doubt's Broadway revival leaves no doubt about Shanley and Amy Ryan
- Arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sparks nationwide protests
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Meet the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Award Winners
- Men's S&D sets more records on Day 2 of MAC Championships