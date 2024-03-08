Have helmets made cricket a more dangerous game?

Ian and Greg Chappell believe Pucovski has a major technical error. He turns his head and looks away from the short ball. Paine, who captained Pucovski in his only Test and was behind him on a number of occasions during Tasmania's clash against Victoria, believes Pucovski has been unhappy for the most part. Greg Chappell, wearing his baggy green, hooks Ian Botham for four during the 1983 SCG Test. Credit: Fairfax Media Recently he made a mistake. He misjudged it, Paine said. He wasn't looking at the ball. So it was a bit of doubt in his mind, rather than technical, because believe it or not, Will Pucovski plays the short ball quite well.

The helmet Helmets save lives was Hayden's response to questions about whether one of cricket's greatest innovations had led to poor batting techniques that hit more players. I'll never forget meeting the late, great Kerry Packer with JL [Justin Langer]. He [Packer] broke into this story about the role of luck and his life, and then he turned to JL and said, “You gotta know about damn luck, son. If they hadn't invented helmets, you'd be dead. There is certainly a role for them. We wouldn't go back to a game without a helmet. Greg Chappell agreed with his brother that they were reluctant to wear helmets because Kerry was paying the bills.

John Dyson wore an early model helmet during a Sheffield Shield match in 1980. Credit: Fairfax Media The early models were just a riding helmet converted for cricket purposes, but they were too heavy for cricket, Greg said. If I had the time again, I think I would have gone for a baseball helmet. A medical expert close to cricket, who spoke anonymously so they could speak freely, said these masthead helmets prevent concussions in most cases, but believes players are being hit in the head more often in the post-helmet era. Hopefully helmets will improve with improved materials, the expert said. At this point, any additional protection would make the helmet too heavy, but in the future, lighter products will help.

Technology Ian and Greg Chappell believe poor technique is the fundamental reason why more batsmen are hit in the head more often. Both stated that they were hit only once in the head during the beating. Ian was 15 and playing club cricket in Adelaide on a wet wicket when he failed to hook the ball, and Greg was playing county cricket for Somerset as a young man when the ball came off the back of the bat, also on a wet wicket. They repeated the same mantra: look at the ball and step into it when it is short, i.e. always on the leg side. If you miss the ball, at least it misses you, Greg said. We grew up wearing helmets, and it was important to get it right.

Ian Chappell tries to hook Andy Roberts in a World Series Cricket match in 1978. Credit: Fairfax Media The sad thing is that helmets in the game are an afterthought in coaching batting, whereas in the days before helmets it was one of the first things you learned. Now I see more people getting hit in a match that I've seen in a career. Ian was stunned at how much batting techniques had changed in cricket when he watched highlights from Australia's triumphant 1974-75 Ashes series. In those days, batsmen mainly went back and forth, and that was the way you were brought up, Ian said. As a young guy I was told this is something [Don] Bradman did it, it's something [Garry] Sobers did that, and I thought, Well, it was good enough for those two, it's good enough for me. Steve Smith is different, he's more of a back player, but overall yes [the modern technique] pushes forward. And once you come forward, you can't get into the ball anymore. You then trust that the ball will miss you, and that is not a good way to play.

Highlights of Ian Chappell's punching show his initial movement is clearly back and forth, while Greg remains stationary with a slight movement of his back foot. Ricky Ponting, Hussey and Hayden all press forward to varying degrees and pivot on a stationary back leg as they hook or pull instead of coming into the ball. Matthew Hayden plays a pull shot in a Test against India at the SCG in 2008. Credit: Fairfax Media The forward push Hayden defended the forward press and used Ponting as Exhibit A. Ponting, the second highest run-scorer in Test history after Sachin Tendulkar, was a ferocious ball puller, but his first move was always forward. Once I go back and forth, I'm in a very stationary position and pretty anchored on my back foot, Hayden said. When you press forward, you are in a dynamic position. You can now press on the back foot [to hook and pull].

But the crucial element in both Ricky and my pulling was the fact that our front leg acted as a counterbalance to our very high back movements. Our front leg comes off the ground into our chest, and that acts as a counterbalance. Loading So you get the force of the rotation through the shot. And we weren't taught that because our ancestors said you had to go back and forth. Hussey said he tried to stand as still as possible at the crease and made no conscious effort to move forward or backward before the ball was released. Paine insisted there is no one-size-fits-all technique when it comes to playing the short ball.