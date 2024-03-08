Sports
2024 College Hockey Conference Tournament Results, Schedules
The road to the men's Frozen Four begins in earnest with the conference tournaments, where six automatic spots are up for grabs.
The bracket for the 16-team NCAA field will be unveiled on March 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU and ESPN+), with regionals scheduled for March 28 through March 31 and the Frozen Four on April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. .
The winners of the six conference tournaments – Atlantic, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC – and ten at-large teams make up the sixteen-team field. The major teams are determined by the PairWise Rankings.
Here's a look at the schedules and results from each of the conference tournaments.
Every game of the NCAA men's hockey tournament, including the Frozen Four and the championship game, will be available on ESPN+. Subscribe to watch!
Atlantic Ocean
RIT won its second straight Atlantic regular season title and sixth overall. With the first round matches involving the six lowest seeds completed, the top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The four winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the best-of-three semifinals, and those winners will advance to the one-game final. All games are on campus sites.
Quarterfinals, March 8-10
(best-of-three series)
No. 11 Robert Morris at number 1 RIT
No. 8 Canisius at no. 2 Holy Cross
No. 7 Niagara at No. 3 Sacred Heart
No. 5 AIC at No. 4 Air Force
Semi-finals, March 15-17
(best-of-three series)
Final, March 23
Big Ten
Michigan State (22-9-3) earned a bye in the quarterfinals after claiming its first Big Ten regular-season title. Seeds 2-7 will play best-of-three quarterfinals before the single-game semifinals and finals, all on campus sites.
Quarterfinals, March 8-10
(best-of-three series)
No. 7 Ohio State at No. 2 Wisconsin
No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Minnesota
Notre Dame No. 5 at No. 4 Michigan
Semi-finals, March 16-17
Final, March 23
CCHA
Bemidji State finished the regular season with eight straight wins and won its first regular season title since 2017. The best-of-three quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds, followed by the semifinals and finals of one competition, all at campus locations. .
Quarterfinals, March 8-10
(best-of-three series)
No. 8 Ferris State and No. 1 Bemidji State
When. 5 Northern Michigan at No. 4 Minnesota State
No. 6 Bowling Green at No. 3 Michigan Tech
No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 St. Thomas
Semi-finals, March 16
Final, March 22
ECAC
Defending champion Quinnipiac won its fourth straight regular-season title. The top four teams receive byes in the first round, with numbers 5 to 12 playing single matches in the first round. After reseeding, the top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The winners will advance to the semi-finals and single-game finals. (All games available on ESPN+.)
First round, March 8 and 9
No. 9 Princeton at No. 8 Harvard
No. 10 Yale at No. 7 St. Lawrence
No. 11 Brown at No. 6 Union
No. 12 RPI at No. 5 Clarkson
Quarterfinals, March 15-17
(best-of-three series)
at number 1 Quinnipiac
at No. 2 Cornell
at No. 3 Colgate
at number 4 Dartmouth
Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23
at Lake Placid, New York
Hockey East
With one weekend remaining in the regular season, Boston College, the nation's top-ranked team, clinched its 18th Hockey East regular-season title and first since 2021. The Hockey East tournament is a single-elimination tournament. Seeds 6-11 will play in the first round, after which the eight remaining teams will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners advance to the semi-finals and finals. (All games available on ESPN+.)
First round, March 13
No. 11 seed at No. 6 seed
No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed
No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed
Quarter-finals, March 16
No. 5 seed by No. 4 seed
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Boston College
Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 2 Boston University
The third lowest remaining seed at the No. 3 seed
Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23
at TD Garden, Boston
NCHC
North Dakota captured its sixth regular-season title in the NCHC's 11-year history and fourth in the past five years. The top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series, with the winners advancing to the one-game semifinals and final.
Quarterfinals, March 15-17
(best-of-three series)
No. 8 Miami over No. 1 North Dakota
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed to No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed by No. 4 seed
Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23
at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
