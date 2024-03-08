2024 College Hockey Conference Tournament Results, Schedules

The road to the men's Frozen Four begins in earnest with the conference tournaments, where six automatic spots are up for grabs.

The bracket for the 16-team NCAA field will be unveiled on March 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU and ESPN+), with regionals scheduled for March 28 through March 31 and the Frozen Four on April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. .

The winners of the six conference tournaments – Atlantic, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC – and ten at-large teams make up the sixteen-team field. The major teams are determined by the PairWise Rankings.

Here's a look at the schedules and results from each of the conference tournaments.

Atlantic Ocean

RIT won its second straight Atlantic regular season title and sixth overall. With the first round matches involving the six lowest seeds completed, the top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The four winners of the quarterfinals will advance to the best-of-three semifinals, and those winners will advance to the one-game final. All games are on campus sites.

Quarterfinals, March 8-10

(best-of-three series)

No. 11 Robert Morris at number 1 RIT

No. 8 Canisius at no. 2 Holy Cross

No. 7 Niagara at No. 3 Sacred Heart

No. 5 AIC at No. 4 Air Force

Semi-finals, March 15-17

(best-of-three series)

Final, March 23

Big Ten

Michigan State (22-9-3) earned a bye in the quarterfinals after claiming its first Big Ten regular-season title. Seeds 2-7 will play best-of-three quarterfinals before the single-game semifinals and finals, all on campus sites.

Quarterfinals, March 8-10

(best-of-three series)

No. 7 Ohio State at No. 2 Wisconsin

No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Minnesota

Notre Dame No. 5 at No. 4 Michigan

Semi-finals, March 16-17

Final, March 23

CCHA

Bemidji State finished the regular season with eight straight wins and won its first regular season title since 2017. The best-of-three quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds, followed by the semifinals and finals of one competition, all at campus locations. .

Quarterfinals, March 8-10

(best-of-three series)

No. 8 Ferris State and No. 1 Bemidji State

When. 5 Northern Michigan at No. 4 Minnesota State

No. 6 Bowling Green at No. 3 Michigan Tech

No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 St. Thomas

Semi-finals, March 16

Final, March 22

ECAC

Defending champion Quinnipiac won its fourth straight regular-season title. The top four teams receive byes in the first round, with numbers 5 to 12 playing single matches in the first round. After reseeding, the top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The winners will advance to the semi-finals and single-game finals. (All games available on ESPN+.)

First round, March 8 and 9

No. 9 Princeton at No. 8 Harvard

No. 10 Yale at No. 7 St. Lawrence

No. 11 Brown at No. 6 Union

No. 12 RPI at No. 5 Clarkson

Quarterfinals, March 15-17

(best-of-three series)

at number 1 Quinnipiac

at No. 2 Cornell

at No. 3 Colgate

at number 4 Dartmouth

Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23

at Lake Placid, New York

Hockey East

With one weekend remaining in the regular season, Boston College, the nation's top-ranked team, clinched its 18th Hockey East regular-season title and first since 2021. The Hockey East tournament is a single-elimination tournament. Seeds 6-11 will play in the first round, after which the eight remaining teams will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners advance to the semi-finals and finals. (All games available on ESPN+.)

First round, March 13

No. 11 seed at No. 6 seed

No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed

No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

Quarter-finals, March 16

No. 5 seed by No. 4 seed

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Boston College

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 2 Boston University

The third lowest remaining seed at the No. 3 seed

Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23

at TD Garden, Boston

NCHC

North Dakota captured its sixth regular-season title in the NCHC's 11-year history and fourth in the past five years. The top four seeds will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series, with the winners advancing to the one-game semifinals and final.

Quarterfinals, March 15-17

(best-of-three series)

No. 8 Miami over No. 1 North Dakota

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed to No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed by No. 4 seed

Semi-finals and finals, March 22 and 23

at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota