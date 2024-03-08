In the first in a new series, Andrew says yes to volunteering

at the Real Junkfood Café. But first table tennis called

As a boy I was obsessed with table tennis. I dreamed of competing at a high level, but a career halt came at the Shropshire Under-13 tournaments, where I was knocked out 11-0 by the eventual champions. A once promising career never recovered, and like so many other once promising careers, I hadn't really thought about it since. But then, out of nowhere, The Whistler called.

Fancy an evening of table tennis at The Fitzherbert Cafe?

Yes.

I was in a bit of a quagmire after the failure of a dramatically difficult project and unsure of the right way out, so this was perfect timing.

The Fitz Café is located on Bristol Road in the St Georges Rd area of ​​Kemptown, right next to the Brighton Table-Tennis Club. Inside I was greeted warmly by Tim, the club's inspiring head coach, who proudly introduced me to Harry, who is apparently Britain's top-ranked player with Down Syndrome. He was hitting backhand drives at Bly, who he assured me would soon be number one in the Paralympic World.

I just knew he would ask me to play, and I knew I would – I can't refuse anything!]– but for now I felt shy and ducked into the café.

The Real Junk Food Project was set up in 2014 by Adam Buckingham, who visited supermarkets and allotments, collecting surplus or near-consumed food, which would be cooked to cater for a Pay As You Feel Café, where wealthier diners wanting delicious food and at the same time want to make a good contribution to financing a community of people who may be rough sleepers, or just hungry.

Café manager Kathy likes this element. I helped run a soup kitchen in Florida, and we turned away hungry people because they couldn't prove their credentials. The mix of people makes everyone feel good. You have to come and volunteer! I said I'd do it and came back the next day, when…

I started with Front of House, which basically involves talking to people. I was talking to DJ and Rob about addiction. DJs are sober for five weeks; Rob has been without a crack or a blow for twelve months.

Wow, I said, I hear they are quite more!

That's why I'm here! he said. It distracts me. Most days I volunteer somewhere, but here I just come for the chat!

The same goes for me, DJ said. I love that you meet rich people, poor people, down to earth people, street people, famous people, but also the incredibly good food.

Who is famous? I have asked. You'll have to find that out for yourself! he said.

In the kitchen I met Jimmy, who was making Dauphinoise. I've worked in the music business, where it's all about ego and solo glory. I love that you come here, you're part of a team and you feel like you've done something. Plus the food is amazing!

I met Elodie, chef, who worked in Michelin starred restaurants. But I prefer it here. You work with the ingredients that pop up, so it's creative. Attempt!

I sat down with Anna, who beamed the warmest smile in the room. An Arab woman, recently moved from Italy, worked at Voices In Exile, an organization that helps refugees with food, toiletries or legal assistance. I like to come so I can practice my English. I smiled at her friends.

You must play table tennis, ordered Wadie, a Syrian refugee.

You couldn't put it off, and if you haven't played ping pong in 38 years, your games rust. But after four minutes he hit a ball high and I hit a backhand topspin back. Great shot! Tim said, and I could see why his clubs were so successful. It's not just that the boys have skills: he's interested.

And suddenly there I was, playing doubles with Tim (former Great Britain number 8), against Wadie and Harry. I could barely shoot well, but it was like Jimmy said: success isn't about solo glory; it's about being on a team; and sometimes you just have to go a step further and stick to the point. We won two games to one, and I left the team feeling connected, satisfied and proud.

I went outside where I had been invited to help plant a new tree, but it was on a slope so the water was draining. But here's the thing about volunteering: you find that you have something to offer.

I know what to do here, I said, and dug a ditch around the tree. That's how they taught me in Haiti.

So what was your dramatically difficult project? asked Deb, head of gardening. I sailed the Atlantic Ocean and persuaded 1,000 Caribbean children to plant 1,000 trees.

What was a failure about that?

Well, I said, I haven't told anyone about it yet!

Well, you have that now!, said Tim.

God, I've felt good all day and would urge anyone vaguely thinking about it to volunteer. Or just to go to the Fitz Café, where if you pay for lunch, you pay in advance.

I am now looking to volunteer for something else. So if you know of a community project and are wondering if I can get involved, you know what I'll say.

l The Real Junk Food Project Brightons Community Cafe is now open in the Parish Hall of St John the Baptist, 2 Bristol Road BN2 1AP

Opening hours:

Mon: 11am-3pm (lunch from 12pm)

Tuesday: Fri: 10am-3pm (lunch from 12pm)

Sat12.30-2.30