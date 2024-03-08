Baseball continues its homestand with three against Portland this weekend





Omaha, Neb. — Also the best start to a season under head coach Ed Servais at 9-1, Creighton Baseball will take on Portland this weekend in a three-game set at Charles Schwab Field Omaha Series history with the Pilots: Portland leads 8-4 Portland won three games against the Bluejays in Oregon last season and had an 8-4 lead over Creighton. Exploring the Bluejays (2024: 9-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) After three weeks of play in the 2024 season, a number of things are clear. The Bluejays can wave the stick. Creighton enters the weekend eighth in the NCAA with a team average of .352. The

Bluejays also rank fifth in on-base percentage (.472), eighth in slugging percentage (.615), sixth in scoring (11.5 runs per game) and 17th in doubles per game (2.70). The Bluejays could also go for it, second in the nation in fielding percentage at .991. Individually Nolan Clifford ranks seventh in the NCAA on average at .529 and sixth in on-base percentage (.630). On the mound, the Bluejays have a team ERA of 4.95, led by an impressive 1.50 ERA from staff ace Dominic Cancellieri and an ERA of 0.00 from the Sunday starter Jack Pineau . Exploring the Pilots (2024: 7-3) The Pilots enter the weekend on a four-game win streak after winning a road series at Utah Valley and a game on Wednesday in Omaha. Early this season, the Pilots took the first two games against San Diego State, but dropped two to USC. The Pilots bring a team average of .256, led by a .391 average from Spencer Scott, .355 from Brady Bean and .311 from Jake Holcroft. On the mound, Portland has a team ERA of 4.86 over 92.2 innings, with 32 walks and 112 innings pitched. Portland's projected starters are

Friday: RHP Nick Brink (2.37 ERA, 2-0, 4 BB, 27 K)

Saturday: RHP Sam Stuhr (5.74 ERA, 0-0, 7 BB, 26 K)

Sunday: RHP Joey Gartrell (6.28 ERA, 1-2, 6 BB, 15 K) North crushes third Grand Slam in ten matches Entering the 2024 season, the Bluejays had not had three grand slams in a season since 2019, when the NCAA regional team hit five. Sophomore Ben North scored his third of the season in Creighton's first nine games, going into Creighton's home opener in the Bluejays' 12-2 victory over UMass Lowell on March 5. Sailors turn Charles Schwab into a Hitterspark In just two games at Charles Schwab this season, junior Nolan Sailors dropped a few bombs to right field. Sailors launched a three-run home run in the second inning of Creighton's 13-8 win over UMass Lowell on March 6 and connected on a two-run bomb in the third in the Bluejays' 12-2 win over UMass Lowell on March 5. Bluejays go for fresh faces Creighton faced nine teams for the first time in program history and enjoyed the variety. Creighton went 2-0 against Coppin State, won a tournament with Houston Christian, UTSA and UIC, defeated Army and went 2-0 against UMass Lowell to move to 8-0 against teams with no series history prior to the 2024 season. The three remaining new foes will pose a bigger challenge in Charleston Southern, San Francisco and Stanford.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2024/3/7/baseball-continues-home-stand-with-three-against-portland-over-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos