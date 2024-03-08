Cricket: Black Caps rolled through Australia in the first innings



Photo: John Davidson/Image Central

The Australian bowlers tore through the Black Caps batting line-up on the opening day of the second cricket Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, but the extended final session of the day belonged to Matt Henry.

After being sent to bat, New Zealand were all bowled out for 162 just before tea.

In reply, Australia were 124-4 at stumps. Only 38 points behind New Zealand's total.

Marnus Labuschagne at 45 and Nathan Lyon at 1 will be in the crease to start day two.

New Zealand survived the opening hour unscathed before Will Young was the first to be dismissed for 14 by Mitchell Starc.

The wicket allowed Starc to equal Dennis Lillee on 365 Test wickets and move into joint fourth place on the Australian all-time list.

Young's dismissal ended after a partnership of 47 with Tom Latham.

Latham couldn't last much longer and was out for 38 – the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in the low-scoring innings.

The hosts were 71-3 at lunch.

In his 100th Test, Kane Williamson made just 17 as he was the second wicket to fall after lunch.

Glenn Phillips made it two, while Scott Kuggeleijn's struggles on the Test scene continued as he was out first ball.

Tom Blundell reached 22nd before being dismissed, leaving New Zealand reeling at 107-8.

Skipper Tim Southee and Henry then combined for a quick 55-run, ninth-wicket stand before Southee was dismissed for 26, while Henry was the last to go for 29.

Pace bowler Josh Hazelwood was the main destroyer, taking 5-31 for his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests, while Starc finished with 3-59.

With little to defend, New Zealand needed its bowlers to step up and Henry did so.

Ben Sears claimed Australia's first wicket on his Test debut, dismissing Steve Smith for 11.

Henry then got Usman Khawaja (16), first Test hero Cameron Green for 25 and Travis Head was left behind for 21.

Henry told TVNZ at stumps despite things not going New Zealand's way with the bat, they “knew how to operate here” with the ball to put pressure on Australia.

“The way we started with the ball [with Sears] we could apply some pressure from both sides, we talked about that, to make sure we did that long enough. They put the pressure on us a bit there, but we managed to get the pressure back. Taking wickets is the key here.”

Henry said it was a new ball wicket and would be big for the hosts' bowlers on Saturday morning.

In their three innings against Australia in this series, New Zealand have failed to reach 200 each time.

Australia led the two-match series 1-0 after a big win in the first Test in Wellington.