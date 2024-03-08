Fox will air a package of college football games on Friday nights starting this fall





Fox is expanding its college football coverage with a package of Friday night games. The schedule, which will include matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences, likely won't be announced until late May or early June after the conferences and networks hold their selection meetings. Friday games, which used to be limited to the opening week of the season and the day after Thanksgiving, are not unusual for all three conferences. The Big Ten has had a limited package since 2017, but they were on the Big Ten Network and FS1. The Big 12 had three Friday night matches on ESPN last season and the Mountain West had a package of games on the CBS Sports Network, along with two on FS1. The college football package will fill a void for Fox on Friday nights during the fall when WWE's Friday Night SmackDown moves to USA Network in October. A few games could air on Fox in September, with SmackDown moving to FS1, which happened during the baseball playoffs and the World Series. It also won't be the first time Fox has tried to lay claim to what is considered an underutilized time slot. It launched Big Noon Saturday in 2019, which was successful. Last season's package averaged 6.74 million viewers on Fox, up 8% from 2022. ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll And https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

