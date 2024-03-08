Boys State Hockey: Cretin-Derham Hall rallies to defeat Centennial 4-3 in double overtime





Unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall faced a tall task when it faced third-seeded Centennial in the Class AA quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School Leagues Boys Hockey on Thursday, March 7 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul State Tournament. The task became mountainous as Centennial built an early three-goal lead that seemed to break the spirit of the Raiders. Instead, Cretin-Derham Hall dug deep and began the ascent, first with inspired play and then territorial dominance that yielded not only three goals, but the winner, in the Raiders 4-3 victory in double extra time. Behind a style of play in the second extra session that made it seem like the Raiders were in control for many minutes, the deadlock was broken when sophomore wing Max Anderson converted a 2-on-1 opportunity with sophomore Nate Chorlton with 4:37 left in double overtime . After receiving a sharp pass from Chorlton, Anderson skated in a few steps before letting loose with a wrister that sailed past Centennial junior goalkeeper Cody Easton. The win sends the Raiders (18-10-1) to the Class AA semifinals against No. 2 Chanhassen on Friday night. The Raiders found themselves deadlocked at 3-all on a power-play goal by sophomore Max Anderson with less than two minutes elapsed in the third period. He made a quick man advantage possible with a crisp pass, skating in a handful of steps before firing a wrister past Centennial junior goalie Cody Easton. His goal, the 13e of the season completed a comeback with Cretin-Derham Hall ever falling behind by three goals in the first period. Cretin-Derham Hall defeated Centennial in the second period and had a goal to show for it, pulling to 3-2 with one period to go. With the period in the final minute, senior center Chuck Owens, an Air Force Academy recruit, sent a shot from the far circle that hit the right pipe with a loud thump. The rebound hit Easton's back and fell to the ice behind him. The puck still had some speed and trickled over the goal line, to the surprise of almost everyone in the arena. It was the 13e goal of the season for Owens. Cretin-Derham Hall capped an eventful first period with an equally powerful goal from senior defender Aidan Siegfried with just over three minutes remaining. However, his third goal of the season was the only highlight for the Raiders, who were previously staring at a three-goal deficit. Centennial took a 3-0 lead on two goals from sophomore Nick Carls and the opening goal from senior center Harper Searles. Both of Carls' goals were on power plays. For Searles, he camped up front and sent a short blast from just below the blue line through sophomore defenseman Cooper Hehir. For related stories: Boys High School Hockey Boys State Hockey Tournament Centennial Cougars Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders High School Sports

