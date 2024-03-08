Preview of the NSW Premier Cricket 2nd, 3rd Grade and Women's Brewer Shield finals





This weekend marks the conclusion of the 2023/24 McDonalds NSW Premier Women's Cricket season with four-tier, six-club finals taking place in Sydney and Newcastle.

Manly Warringah will compete in the third grade and Brewer Shield finals // Ian Bird Photography Here are previews for each Lower Year grand final, with a First Year preview being released this afternoon: Second grade What: Womens McDonalds NSW Premier Cricket Second Class Final

WHO: Gordon v UTS North Sydney

When: Sunday March 10. First ball 10am

Where: Chatswood oval

Referees: Nathan Harvey & Lauren McGill Gordon Qualified for the finals in third place. Overcame second-placed Manly Warringah by 22 runs after a century from Olivia Callaghan (104 runs) to host the decider.

Callaghan has scored 435 runs from seven innings in the second division, with an astonishing average of 87.0.

Deers captain Kristen Dorsch has collected 17 wickets at an average of 14.88, the highest among her side.

Gordon last claimed the Women's Second Division trophy in the 2003/04 season. UTS North Sydney Defeated defending champions Sydney by 14 runs to advance to the final.

Captain, Sophia Mavros, leads the side in runs with 343 (average 26.38) and wickets, having taken 26 for the season (average 14.19).

The Bears are on a seven-game winning streak, having last lost in December 2023.

A North Sydney second division side last claimed the trophy in 1977/78. UTS North Sydney emerged victorious when the clubs met a fortnight ago, although Gordon was the last side to beat the Bears in their Round 11 match. Live scores | HERE Third class What: Womens McDonalds NSW Premier Third Grade Cricket Final

WHO: Male Warringah against St George Sutherland

When: Saturday March 9. First ball 12:30

Where: Balgowlah oval

Referees: Aldo Cantori and Kevin McFarlane Male Warringah Top of the table at the end of the regular season. Marched into the grand final with a 40-run win over UTS North Sydney at Saturday's venue.

Emily Hatfield still has a half-century to go with 255 runs for the season, the most in the Manly line-up.

With 28 wickets at an average of 8.04 (including semi-finals), Jasmin Wilson leads the entire third grade competition.

The Waratahs are looking for their first third grade trophy. St. George Sutherland Finished second on the competition ladder with a 12-4 record. A four-wicket win over Parramatta secured their position in Saturday's final.

Slayers skipper Stephanie Gillett leads the league in runs scored with 523. Gillett has been dismissed just three times in 15 innings, with an astonishing batting average of 174.33.

With 17 wickets (7.39 average), including three in the semi-final, Gillett is also the Slayers' leading wicket-taker this season.

St George-Sutherland is fighting for a three-peat, after winning the premiership in 2021/22 and 2022/23. The two teams were scheduled to face each other twice, in rounds 5 and 8, but both matches were abandoned due to bad weather. Live scores | HERE Brewer's shield What: Womens McDonalds NSW Premier Cricket Brewer Shield Final

WHO: Greater Hunter Coast v Manly Warringah

When: Sunday March 10. First ball 10am

Where: Townson Oval, Newcastle

Referees: Katie Collins & Jim Harrod Great Hunter Coast A dominant semi-final victory over defending champions UTS North Sydney saw the Crushers advance to their first Brewer Shield final in just their second season.

NSW Pathways prodigious talent Caoimhe Bray has amassed 753 runs (57.92 average) from 15 innings, including three centuries and three half-centuries. Most of the entire competition.

Bray also leads the league in wickets taken, with 30 (4.43 average) from 15 matches.

Greater Hunter Coast will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to take part in the decider on home turf. Male Warringah Overcame a small premiership-winning Northern District team by four wickets to reach Sunday's final.

Charlotte (240 runs) and Annabelle Croll (225 runs) have been the Waratahs' best with the bat this season.

Kaya Punter is at number two on the league's dismissal list, with 26 wickets at an average of 9.46.

The win would see Manly Warringah claim their first Brewer Shield title. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Live scores | HERE

