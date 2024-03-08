New regime from new strength coach Michigan Football: 'We just trained'

It's always hard to be the man who follows the man.

After an offseason that saw more than a half-dozen coaching and staff changes following last season's national championship, that will be a big part of Michigan football in 2024.

While Sherrone Moore taking over for Jim Harbaugh as head coach tops the list, perhaps followed by Don “Wink” Martindale taking over for Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator, the strength and conditioning department isn't far behind.

That's where Justin Tress took over from his mentor, Ben Herbert, who Jim Harbaugh long called his program's “X-factor” and who he certainly brought with him to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Although he never imagined he would land his dream job this way, and although it is bittersweet that his guide is taking over elsewhere, he feels fully ready to take on the role.

“We built that thing together, that's what he would say,” Tress said earlier this week on Michigan's football podcast, “In The Trenches.” “I've been with him every step of the way here. It's had its days. It's ups, it's downs. The 2-4 season to winning a national championship, I've seen the whole spectrum.

“The key is that not a lot of people have to change in terms of what we do or how we do it. To put my own stamp on it, I'm just being myself.”

Tress took charge on Jan. 29, when the Wolverines simultaneously announced they had also retained the team's director of performance nutrition, Abigail O'Connor. Tress, 28, has been at UM for the past six years, including serving as the team's assistant director last year.

And now that Tress is in charge, there hasn't been any major change within that department.

“I didn't give them a speech at the beginning, we just trained,” Tress explained. “Then I brought them up at the end and said, 'That was so different, wasn't it?' They kind of looked around, is this a trick? I was like, yeah, no, no. My message to them was, the reason why it wasn't different is because of the standard that they set. They chose to come in and attack every day how they want. We help them facilitate their standard, but ultimately they make the choice every day.

“We're doing pretty much the same things the same way, with the same details. How can we make it better? How can we tighten up the details? They're fully bought in, they're rocking and rolling just like they have been in the past and it's been good. “

Tress also explained a few other behind-the-scenes ideas. Just as the program likes to do combination-specific drills this time of year “that can make you a lot of money,” so when the time comes at Lucas Oil Stadium, the lights aren't too bright.

UM is now more than five weeks into its off-season conditioning program, when the most important transformation for football players' physiques takes place.

“The strength is increasing, their speed, just the way they look,” Tress said. “They're walking around with their chests out, as they should, because they're grinding. It was really special to finally be able to have that time with them and get their feet under them.”

McCarthy scoffs

The mock drafts will continue to fly in from now on until the NFL draft opens in Detroit on April 25, and quarterback JJ McCarthy is still in the upper echelon of the first round.

Our own Dave Birkett released his second mock draft on Wednesday, with McCarthy heading to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 11 overall.

For what it's worth, Detroit Lions team writer Tim Twentyman agreed with the same spot: McCarthy to the Vikings at No. 11 overall.

“McCarthy had a great Combine and I left Indy thinking the kid was just a winner,” Twentyman wrote. “The Vikings have weapons on offense and it's a great landing spot for McCarthy.”

Yahoo! writers Charles McDonald and Nate Trice let McCarthy land in Minnesota, but not necessarily with the No. 11 overall pick. The duo believes the Vikings will make a deal with the Chargers and McCarthy's former college coach Jim Harbaugh to trade for the No. 5 pick, where they take the UM signal caller.

(McCarthy) has the advantageto become a good NFL starter, even if he needs time to develop into the player people hope he can be in the future,” McDonald and Trice wrote.

NFL Network's Charles Davis has McCarthy on the way to the Big Apple to play for the New York Giants at the sixth overall draft pick, saying he “could very well be behindDaniel Jonesin 2024 before getting the ball in 2025.”

However, none of them top McCarthy. On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson came out with his Mock 7.0 after last week's combine and for the first time, McCarthy is not selected behind North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Instead of, Wilson projects McCarthy going to the New England Patriots at third overall; slightly higher than the most successful quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, at No. 199 overall.

“We talked to him at the combine, too,” Wilson said. “The charisma and leadership just oozes from him.”

