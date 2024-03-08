No. 19 Women's Tennis Opens Pac-12 Play Friday at Home

Friday, March 8, 1:30 PM PTSaturday, March 9, 12:00 PM PTUCLA leads 29-2UCLA leads 31-5UCLA won 5-2 on March 5, 2023UW won 4-0 on April 27, 2023

THIS WEEK

No. No. 19 UCLA begins Pac-12 play Friday when it welcomes Washington State to the Los Angeles Tennis Center. First serve in the team's league opener is scheduled for 1:30 PM PT. The Bruins (5-3) have won three straight games, while the Cougars (8-2) have come out on top in four straight decisions. The homestand continues Saturday with a visit from No. 25 Washington. The Huskies (10-4) have prevailed in four of their five appearances in conference play. The Top 25 matchup kicks off at 12pm PT.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans who cannot attend the UCLA women's tennis matches in person can still watch the matches live. Point-by-point scoring and live video are available for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center HERE.

FINAL TIMEOUT

UCLA earned its second top-10 win of the season on March 1, defeating eighth-ranked USC 5–2 in a non-conference rivalry match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Each of the Bruins' top three singles players Tian Fangran , Kimmi Hance And Bianca Fernandez was victorious against an enemy from the top 60. Tian took the overall victory. Ahmani Guichard also prevailed for UCLA, completing a two-win day. The Trojans entered the board thanks to the singles performances of Eryn Cayetano and Naomi Cheong.

UCLA VS. STATE OF WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON

UCLA has an all-time record of 29-2 against Washington State. The Bruins prevailed in their only meeting of 2023 (March 5), defeating the Cougars 5-2 on the Simmelink Tennis Courts at Hollingbery Fieldhouse. UCLA earned the last three wins of the day, including Elise Wagle straight clincher. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer , Vanessa Approx and Fangran Tian also won for the Bruins. Yura Nakagawa and Elyse Tse temporarily drew WSU, even on the singles courts. UCLA earned the doubles point after dropping just three games in its completed matches. The Bruins will look to improve on their 31-5 record against Washington. The Huskies won both meetings in 2023, including a 4-0 finish, to reach the semifinals of the Pac-12 Championships (April 27). UCLA was on its way to outright victories at first and fifth singles courts when the decision was made. Astrid Olsen, Melissa Sakar and clincher Jennifer Kerr won for UW in the singles.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA's win against No. 8 USC (March 1) helped improve both team and individual performances in the March 5 ITA rankings. The Bruins moved up seventeen spots on the team list, landing at number 19. The most recent singles episode contains Tian Fangran (no. 62), Bianca Fernandez (career-high 65) and Kimmi Hance (91). Each player defeated a nationally ranked Trojan in the non-conference win. The double combination of Ahmani Guichard And Sasha Vagramov meanwhile debuted at No. 66. The pair defeated No. 29 Parker Fry/Grace Piper 7-6 (6) of USC to earn the doubles point.

TIAN NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR THE SECOND TIME THIS SEASON

Tian Fangran was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 26 to March 3, the conference announced Tuesday. Tian and the Bruins earned their second top-10 win of the season, defeating eighth-ranked USC 5-2 in a non-conference match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center (March 1). The Beijing, China native also received Pac-12 Player of the Week recognition following UCLA's season-opening win against No. 6 Texas. It was Tian who earned the Bruins' eighth victory in nine tries against their crosstown rival, defeating No. 60 Snow Han by a 6-2, 6-4 margin on the top court. The Trojans tied the game at 2-2, but UCLA's frontcourt trio provided answers against nationally ranked foes. With the only other remaining match destined for a third set, Tian sealed the decision at 4-2. The defending NCAA singles champion is now a three-time Pac-12 Player of the Week award winner for her career. UCLA has collected 42 of the awards in program history.

AUTUMN OVERVIEW

Bruins appeared at three tournaments in the fall. Freshmen Ahmani Guichard made her national debut, earning two of her six team-high singles victories in the fall at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, NC Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle each recorded three singles victories at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego. Guichard and Lutkemeyer teamed up to earn two wins at ITA Regionals and added another at the Thunderbird Invitational game in Tempe, Arizona. Guichard achieved two more singles victories in the desert.

2022-23 IN VISIT

The 2022-2023 UCLA women's tennis team advanced to the super-regional round of the NCAA Championships, upsetting host and No. 6 seed Duke to get there. The Bruins rallied from a 3-1 deficit and Sasha Vagramov foresaw the exploits of all eyes in her court. UCLA went 15-8 this season. Kimmi Hance (double), Tian Fangran (singles) and Elise Wagle (doubles) each received All-America recognition. Hance and Wagle qualified for the NCAA doubles draw, while Tian claimed the second NCAA singles title in program history. Tian was also a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis and was named ITA Rookie of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year. Hance and Wagle made up the Pac-12's Doubles Team of the Year. Tian earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team, Hance on the Second Team and Wagle was an honorable mention.

T IS FOR TITLE

Freshmen Tian Fangran completed a sparkling run at the 2023 NCAA Championships singles tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, defeating Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 for the second NCAA singles title in program history. The No. 9-16 seed Tian joined UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Keri Phebus as the only Bruins to lift the trophy in the season-ending event. On his way to the title, Tian won six matches without dropping a single set. She finished her debut college season with a singles record of 30–7, including a 17–6 mark against nationally ranked opponents. The NCAA singles championship is the first of the head coach's career Stella Sampras Webster who was serving as an assistant coach under Bill Zaima when Phebus picked up hers.

WHO IS NEW?

Freshmen Bianca Fernandez (Montreal, QC, Canada/International Virtual Learning Academy), Ahmani Guichard (Seminole, Florida/Florida Virtual School) and Mia Jovic (Torrance, Calif./South HS) joined the Bruins in 2023-2024. Fernandez, a veteran of ITF events who earned her first WTA points at the age of 15, reached the second round of doubles at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto with her sister and partner Leylah Fernandez. Guichard, considered a Blue Chip prospect by TennisRecruiting.net, reached the second round in singles at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships and also earned berths to the 2023 Australian Open Junior Championships and the 2022 Roland-Garros Junior Championships. Jovic helped her high school to four consecutive CIF Southern Section Championships appearances and captured the Pioneer League singles title in 2019.

BRUINS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara claimed her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, teaming with Wesley Koolhof to capture the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She made her first women's doubles major final round with Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara/Aoyama were the last pair standing at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara rose to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022 and entered 2024 at No. 14. Catherine Harrison also had a standout 2022, competing at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. She reached the second round of singles at the All England Club and achieved a main draw doubles victory at each event. Harrison added the Australian Open to her resume in 2023 and made a return trip earlier this year. She also won her first WTA title in 2022, teaming with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. Harrison posted a 2022 WTA ranking of 214 career singles and 69 doubles. Robin Anderson also had a fantastic 2022, with 137 singles and 181 doubles in his career. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 Australian Open. Jennifer Brady achieved the highest singles ranking of any former UCLA standout as she rose to No. 13 in 2021. Elysia Bolton (167) and Jada Hart (296) achieved the highest doubles rankings of their careers in 2023.

STELLA'S OUTSTANDING RESUME