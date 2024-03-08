Vermont high school playoff results for Thursday, March 7





For live updates from tonight's Division I girls and boys hockey championships at Gutterson Fieldhouse, as well as stats, results and schedules from the playoff action, see below. Report scores:Coaches or team representatives are asked to report the results via email as soon as possible after the matches[email protected]. Please submit your name/contact number. Contact Alex Abrami at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@aabrami5. PREVIOUS COVERAGE Vermont HS hockey semifinals: What we learned from the March 1 and 2 matchups How CVU, St. Johnsbury sealed the title game rematch at the DI girls basketball Final Four Vermont high school playoff results for Monday, March 5 Vermont high school winter playoff pairs, schedules THURSDAY'S HS PLAYOFF GAMES DI girls hockey championship At Gutterson Fieldhouse No. 3 Burlington/Colchester 3, No. 1 BFA-St. Albans 2 B/C: Camryn Poulin 1G, 1A. Holley MacLellan 1G. Annabelle Lekstutis 1G. Bianca Flanagan 1A. Brooks DeShaw 1A. Leah Boyd 1A, 21 saves. BFA: Rae Alexander 1G. Bri Jarvis 1G. Lilly Ferraro 1A. Arleigh Richard 1A. Makenna Montgomery 21 saves. Note: In a powerful second period that combined for four goals, Poulin's power play broke a 2-all deadlock as the Sealakers claimed their first championship in the 10-year history of the Burlington/Colchester co-op. More:Burlington/Colchester eliminates BFA for historic co-op girls hockey championship DI boys hockey championship game At Gutterson Fieldhouse No. 2 Rice 2, No. 1 South Burlington 1 R: Oliver Quong 1G. Walter Morris1G. Colin Banks 1A. Connor Reilly 1A. Henry Monaghan 30 saves. SB: WILL Bradley 1G. Lucas Van Mullen 1A. James Bradley 29 saves. Note: Rice scored twice in the third period, with Quong's redirect breaking a 1-all tie at 8:55, as the Green Knights captured their first state title since 1995. D-III girls basketball semifinals In the Barre Auditorium No. 1 Hazen 70, No. 5 White River Valley 49 H: Kelsie Rivard 33 points, 8 rebounds. Caitlyn Davison 12 points, 8 rebounds. Mya Lumsden13 points. No. 2 Windsor 46, No. 3 Richford 33 W: Audrey Rupp 13 points, 6 steals. Sydney Perry 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks. Kemari Wildgoose 10 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals. R: Sophia Derby 15 points.

