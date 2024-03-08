BYU Football Alumni Game Scheduled for March 22 – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website





PROVO, Utah – BYU will hold its annual Football Alumni Day on Friday, March 22, capping off the festivities with the 2024 Alumni Game at 6:00 PM MT. The Alumni Game is free and open to the public and will be broadcast live on BYUtv. This year, the Alumni Game will take place at BYU's West Campus Field, formerly known as Bulldog Stadium, part of the old Provo High School, as LaVell Edwards Stadium is unavailable due to new field construction this offseason. Gates open at 5:00 PM MT. The 2024 BYU football team, following a private practice with football alumni on the team's practice fields, will attend the Alumni Game festivities to interact with fans. A Fan Zone, located just south of BYU's West Campus Field, will kick off at 5 p.m. and will be active throughout the event, featuring food trucks and concessions, interactions with BYU football players, photo opportunities, field games and more. BYU Football has released the rosters for the 2024 Alumni Game, featuring more than 50 former players, including the return of quarterbacks Max Hall and Brandon Doman after Hall's team defeated Doman's team 26-20 at LaVell Edwards last year Stage. The 2024 game will see the return of several players from last year's alumni teams, along with many newcomers. Hall will be joined at the quarterback position by James Lark and Jake Heaps to compete against Doman and former signal callers Riley Nelson and Jackson Brown. In addition to those playing in the game, many other football alumni, including current NFL players, will be on the sidelines and in the stands to enjoy the event and lend their support to those playing in the game. Check out the Alumni Game rosters below to see all the former Cougar greats playing in this year's game. Information and schedule for BYU Football Alumni Day

In addition to giving Cougar fans the opportunity to see how well some of their favorite former players still fare against each other in the Alumni Game, the football program's annual Alumni Day offers all former players and their families the opportunity to have a day to get together. full of festivities that culminate in the Alumni Game. Read the rules for the 2024 Alumni Game. All BYU football alumni and families are invited to participate in a day of festivities

Reunite with former teammates and coaches

Meet Coach Sitake and his football staff and team

The Alumni Day ends with the Alumni Game General schedule Alumni Day | Friday March 22 11:00 AM – Alumni Check-in (Cougar Room, LaVell Edwards Stadium)

12:00 PM — Alumni Luncheon (Cougar Room, LaVell Edwards Stadium)

2:00 PM — Alumni invited to BYU football practice (SAB practice field)

5:00 PM – Alumni Game Warm-ups/Fan Zone Festivities (West Campus Field)

6:00 PM – Alumni Game/Fan Zone Festivities (West Campus Field) REMARK: As part of the Alumni Day festivities, football alumni are also invited to a special BYUtv event on Thursday evening, March 21, commemorating the 1984 National Championship Season (more information available when you register) RSVP: Football alumni can contact Jack Damuni, BYU Football Alumni Relations, to RSVP for events and for more details and information BYUtv Alumni Day Programming

Fans can watch BYUtv and enjoy BYU football programming about Alumni Day and the current team. BYUtv begins its football schedule on March 22 with BYU Sports Nation at 10 a.m. MT and offers live coverage of the Alumni Game beginning at 6 p.m. MT. 10:00am MT – BYUSN Alumni Day Special

6:00 PM MT – BYU Alumni Game 2024 BYU FOOTBALL ALUMNI GAME ROSTERS ROYAL MARINE Brandon Doman QB-1998-01 Max Hall QB-2006-09 Jackson Brown QB-2002-05 James Lark QB-2006, 09-12 Riley Nelson QB-2009-2012 Jake Heaps QB-2010-11 Donny Atuaia RB—1995-1999 Fahu Tahi RB—1999, 02-05 Reno Mahe RB—1998-1999, 01-02 Curtis Brown RB—2002-06 Wayne Latu RB—2002, 05-08 Manase Tonga RB—2005-09 Algie Brown RB—2010, 13-16 Austin Collie WR-2004, 07-08 Toby Christensen WR—2000-03 McKay Jacobson WR-2006, 09-11 Spencer Hafoka WR-2008-11 Cody Hoffman WR-2009-13 Mitchell Jurgens WR—2010, 13-16 Mitch Matthews WR-2009, 12-15 Aleva Hifo WR—2016-19 Johnny Harlijn DE—2004-06 Neil Pau'u WR—2017-21 Dennis Pitta DE—2004, 07-09 Avoid Ofahengaue DE—1997-00 Devin Mahina DE—2010-14 Braden Brown DE—2008-12 Brady Poppinga LB—2001-04 Tanner Balderree DE—2014-2017 Bryan Kehl LB—2002, 05-07 Matt Hadley LB/RB—2012, 15-18 David Nixon LB—2003, 06-08 Derrick Stevenson LB-1992, 95-98 Austen Jorgensen LB—2007, 10-13 Spencer Hadley LB—2008, 11-3 Spencer White DB—1999, 02-05 Uani Unga LB—2011-13 Ben Criddle DB—2005-07 Adam Pulsipher LB—2014-18 Brandon Bradley DB—2006-10 Kavika Fonua DB/LB—2014, 16-20 Travis Wall DB—2008-11 Micha Hannemann DB—2012, 15-17 Brian Logan DB—2009-10 Michael Shelton DB—2014-2018 Corby Eason DB—2009-11 Austin Lee DB—2017-19 Craig Bills DB—2009, 12-14 Michael Wadsworth DB—2012-2015 Matt Payne P/K-2000-04 COACH: Chad Lewis DE-1993-1996 BUSINESS: Lee Johnson P-1980-84

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://byucougars.com/news/2024/03/7/byu-football-alumni-game-set-for-march-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos