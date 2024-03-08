Women's Tennis Ready for First Big 12 Road Trip at Baylor, TCU – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – The UCF women's tennis team looks to earn its first Big 12 Conference victory this weekend in Texas as it travels to Waco on Friday to take on Baylor and Fort Worth to play TCU on Sunday. First service is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET against Baylor and 1:00 PM ET against TCU.

For the first time this season, the games will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with the cross-court cast produced by Cracked Racquets.

LAST TIMEOUT

The Knights had a rough start to Big 12 Conference play, dropping a pair of ranked games to No. 37 BYU and No. 24 Texas Tech. In both matches, the doubles point came down to a tiebreaker, with UCF falling in both matches. Despite falling behind in doubles, the team found some momentum in singles, winning two points in each match.

In the conference opener against BYU, Sophia Biolay picked up the Knights' first singles victory on court two with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Noel Saidenova earned the second point for UCF at position four in singles, a 6-0, 7-5 win that marked her fourth straight singles win.

Against Texas Tech, Biolay recorded her fourth straight victory on singles court two with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 decision, giving the Knights their first point for the second straight match. Jantje Tilbuerger earned her second win of the season against Texas Tech with a 6-0, 6-4 victory on court four.

KNIGHTS IN THE POLLS

After a strong weekend in conference play, Biolay rose 15 spots in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings to No. 106. The new rankings are Biolay's career-high singles rankings. The junior is one of 18 players in the Big 12 ranked in the ITA top 125 singles poll. In the latest ITA team poll, UCF is ranked number 62.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Knights went on the road in Big 12 Conference play for the first time and only the third time this season. Previous road trips include a stay in Norman, Oklahoma, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and a quick trip to Miami to take on FIU. UCF will play seven of its 11 remaining conference games on the road, including three consecutive road games from March 22-30.

EXPLORING THE BEARS

Baylor opened conference play 2-0 and defeated Cincinnati and West Virginia in the first two Big 12 games of the season, improving to a 9-5 record and a 32nd-ranked ranking in the final ITA team poll. In a midweek game on Tuesday, the Bears defeated No. 30 Arizona State 4-2, two days after beating West Virginia 4-0. The team took the doubles point and the singles one, three and six in the four-hour battle in Waco. All three of the Bears' singles points against West Virginia produced dominant, straight-set victories, including a 6-0, 6-0 decision in the first court.

Miska Kadleckova, ranked No. 101 in singles by the ITA, calls Waco home and has a 7-1 record in doubles matches, playing primarily at the top singles level. Kadleckova and doubles partner Danielle Tuhten have the team's best doubles record, 7-2, and are currently on a seven-match win streak. Familiar face Sierra Berry transferred to the Bears in the summer and plays most of her singles competition on court two. Berry joined from South Florida, where she dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision on singles court one during the 2023 season when her former team traveled to Orlando.

Joey Scrivano is the head coach and director of women's tennis at Baylor and is in his 22nd season with the Bears. Scrivano has coached the program to a combined 19 Big 12 Conference championships, with both regular season and tournament titles.

UCF has historically been very successful against Baylor, owning the all-time record at 4-1. Most recently, the two faced off in the 2022 season, when Baylor was ranked No. 17. The Knights defeated the Bears 4-0 at the USTA National Campus.

EXPLORING THE HORNED FROG

TCU plays one more conference game against Houston before facing the Knights, but has a 6-2 (2-0) record this season. The two losses come to Texas A&M, which swept the team on the second day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, and LSU, which defeated TCU 4-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This weekend marks the first Big 12 home games for the Horned Frogs, as they played both West Virginia and Cincinnati on the road last weekend.

TCU opened conference play with West Virginia and defeated the Mountaineers with singles wins on courts one, two and five, and also captured the doubles point on the top two courts. Cincinnati was much the same, taking the doubles point on courts one and two and sweeping singles, dropping just two sets in the 7-0 victory.

The Horned Frogs have the 112th singles player this spring in Destinee Martins with a 3-1 record. Jade Otway is one of four singles players to remain undefeated and maintain a clean record of 6-0, with two wins on court one and four on court two. Otway and Isabel Pascual are also undefeated in doubles and have a four-match win streak in second position in doubles.

TCU is coached by Lee Taylor Walker, who has played in Fort Worth since the 2014 season. In his nine seasons with the program, he has coached 10 All-Big 12 players and helped the team rise to a team-high ranking of No. 14.

The teams last faced each other during the 2023 season, when UCF defeated TCU 4-0 in Orlando. The win over TCU extended the Knights' home winning streak to 11 games and also gave the Knights the advantage in the all-time series, 4-3.