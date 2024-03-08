Edmonton Oilers suffer a listless 4-2 loss in Columbus

Photo by Jason Mowry / Getty Images

Article content A day after the Edmonton Oilers seemingly got a shot in the arm from their General Manager, they inexplicably fell into a haphazard effort against one of the worst teams in the league, en route to a 4-2 loss. A series of sloppy Edmonton giveaways fueled the Columbus Blue Jackets offense early. And the 3-0 hole they dug for themselves proved too much for the Oilers to overcome, despite a solid effort from their goaltender.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE MORE ARTICLES Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from David Staples, Keith Gerein and more, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, Ask EJ Anything articles, the Noon News Roundup and Under the Dome newsletters.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites with one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can view, share and comment on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOG IN TO DISCOVER MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy extra articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account or

Article content

Article content It was indeed a short list of Edmonton skaters putting in the necessary effort against a bad team that, quite frankly, outplayed them. This is reflected in the Player Grades that follow. Here's the story of the tape Edmonton Oilers player rankings CALVIN PICKARD. 6. One rattled off the post from behind a screen early on and that turned out to be a harbinger of bad things to come. The 1-0 was also a shot from the front, coming from a defensive breakdown deep in the D-zone. Good stops followed on Jenner and Voronkov. The 2-0 and 3-0 were both terrible goals, leaving Pickard all alone as the last defense. He closed it out from there and gave his team a chance. Roslovic stoned not once but twice after a terrible Bouchard turnover. Stopped 30 of 33. The best oiler on the ice and deserved better. CONNOR McDAVID. 4. Unusually fought the puck early and often. His feed to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins resulted in a message from The Nuge. Good 1st Gaudreau was denied period backcheck during a breakaway. Perfect skate deflection of the puck to Hyman for the 3-1, 97s 100e point of the season. A hard blow made Provorov stagger halfway through the 2NL. Called one from the post on the 5v3. 2 shots. But just not sharp.

Main news Receive the latest headlines, latest news and columns. By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Headline News will appear in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging you in. try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 5. The best (only) chance of the 1st Period PP. The outside of the post was later scored into the frame. Dangerous 2NL Period chance on pass from Kane. Perhaps the best player on this line (that didn't last long). But that's faint praise. ZACH HYMAN. 5. Hammered in a skate pass from McDavid for the 3-1. Are 43rd on the season. Couldn't score a good 3rd Ekholm period pass. Had a total of 4 shots. But like his linemates, he did not look particularly sharp. DARNELL NURSE. 4. This pair had a serious miscommunication at the 1-0, causing Nurse to be a little late to the puck carrier and Desharnais to the free man in the high spot. A strong stick-net team probably prevented a goal later in the 2NL. An excellent back track to erase a break from Texier. Secondary assist on the 3-2. -2. VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 3. Rough, raw performance. Miscommunication between he and nurse at 1-0, leaving Desharnais' man exposed in the high slot. Worst 5v5 CF on the team at 6-20, 23%. Fight the fast jackets. -2. LEON DRAISAITL. 4. He reached the zone and then threw a hard backhand up the middle on the 3-1 goal, which earned him a secondary assist. Drew the cutting call that gave Edmonton their 3rd Period 5v3. But absolutely crushed in this one 5v5 (10-20, 33%). Has won 62% of his draws.

Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ADAM HENRIQUE. 5. A blocked shot helped turn the game the other way, leading to a 3rd Period scoring opportunity. Good shot late. Won a few draws. Defensively responsible. EVANDER KANE. 6. One of the few Edmonton Oilers who looked involved in the first 20 minutes. And had a solid game overall. Good D-zone stick. 3 difficult 1st period hits. Sets up Nugent-Hopkins for a Grade A chance with a great feed in the 2nd. Another chance for a McLeod pass. Squeaked on a 3rd chance of a hard hit from both Carrick and Perry. A smart passing shot towards the end on the PP that Perry tipped home for the 3-2. EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Started well enough. Played a developing Columbus 2-on-1 as best you can while his partner made up ice. And a heavy hit on Sillinger along the wall. Then a hesitant play deep in his own zone led to a terrible giveaway, with Pickard forcing not just one but two big saves. A long conversation on the couch with Paul Coffey followed. A few more turnovers in the 3rd. Part of a 1st PP unit that was having a hard time. MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 5. Sitting on the ice on a Columbus 2-on-1 in the 2NL. A bad pinch led to a hit on the crossbar. Via a pass to Hyman for a good chance in the 3rd. Finished positive in terms of High Dangers (6-2), but wasn't his usual reliable self.

Advertisement 5 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content RYAN McLEOD. 4. Make sure Kane gets a dangerous chance in the 2NL. But while he skated well, he didn't seem to accomplish much at all. 40% on draws. Convincingly lost the battle for shotshare. WARREN FOEGELE. 3. Give McLeod a chance in the 1st and had a great game himself, but couldn't make any money. But then a terrible win along the wall in his own zone for the 3-0. It sapped a lot of the momentum Carrick might have gained from his fight. Then we sat and watched for a while. -2. COREY PERRY. 6. Part of a three-way play that resulted in a good chance from Kane in the 2NL. It's good not to bury a cool chance from Carrick in the 2NL. Drawn a 3rd Period trip. Camped out front and scored a big one on a deflection late in the Oilers 3rd Period PP to reduce the lead to 3-2. Led the Oilers with 4 shots. BRETT OOR. 6. The Oilers' best defenseman of the night. Skated for miles and was effective at both ends of the ice in that mode. Put in an impossible position by his partner behind his own net at 2-0. Difficult 2NL Period shot. Easily led the D-core in 5v5 CF with 20-15, 57% and was also strong on High Dangers with 4-2. CODE THIS. 4. It looked like he was waiting for an icing on the cake that never came at 2-0 and his attempt to handle the puck low was insufficient. He knocked it back to close off Danforth who was at a partial 2NL Period break. Took Texier heavily into the boards in the 3rd.

Advertisement 6 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SAM CARRICK. 6. An impactful 7:31 from TOI. Credit to the rookie who, with his new teammates in trouble early, put up a spirited battle with Columbus tough man Mathieu Olivier and acquitted himself well. Almost buried a deflection right after a faceoff in the 2NL. Forced a puck over the slot that both Perry and Kane just missed. MATTIAS JANMARK. 3. Not much happened. 2NL Period turnover. -2. DERK RIAN. 3. Failed to get the puck deep at the offensive blue line, leading to a Columbus opportunity on the other end. 3rd Period blocked shot. -2. Edmonton's record now stands at 38-21-2, 78 points. They remain 2nd in the Pacific Division. Find me on Threads @kleavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey, Mastodon at [email protected]and X @KurtLeavins. Recently at The Cult McCURDY: Oilers acquire depth defenseman in Stecher STAPLES: Oilers win a Bruins game McCURDY: Oilers acquire Henrique and Carrick from Anaheim LEAVIINS: Scene set for NHL trade deadline

Article content