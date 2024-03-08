University of Colorado Athletics





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS All three Colorado men finished in the top seven of the 7.5K freestyle race and the Buffaloes remain in second place at the midway point of the 2024 NCAA Ski Championships Thursday at Howelsen Hill. Will cook finished fourth, Magnus Boo sixth and Johannes Flaaten seventh in a similar performance to the Buffs' performance at their own Spencer James Nelson Memorial Invitational a month ago. Koch pushed for a podium finish and missed it by just 4.7 seconds. The trio was the only trio to all finish in the top 10. “My race went really well today,” said Koch. “I executed exactly how I wanted to do it, paced every lap and let the intensity come. I think the difference between this and fifth place at the CU Invitation a month ago is that I just pushed harder at the end. All our guys are. very strong on this course, last month we all finished within six seconds of each other.” Unfortunately for the Buffs, the women did not repeat their performance from the CU Invitational and struggled Anna-Maria Dietze the only top 20 performance in eighth place Hanna Abrahamsson finished 23rd and Weronika Kaleta 26th, both their lowest finishes of the season. “The boys did great, the girls didn't do so well,” the CU head coach said Jana Weinberger said. “The boys did what they had to do. Anna Maria's race was good, but I know she can do even better. Hanna and Weronika had their worst races of the season and it's a shame that this happened here at the championships. can serve as motivation for Saturday, we are better than we showed today, so we will prepare and see what happens.” Utah won both races as a team, powered by a 2-3 men's performance and a women's win, and led in the middle with 56 points, finishing the day with 312.5 points to the Buffs 256.5. CU extended its lead over Denver (251) by just one point, now 5.5 points ahead, and those three western powers are 67 points ahead of the rest of the field, while Dartmouth (184) edged Montana State (183) defeated the top. five. NEXT ONE: The action revolves around, as former coach Richard Rokos calls it, the great equalizer, a unique night slalom on Howelsen Hill on Friday evening. The first runs start at 6:40 PM and a large crowd is expected. The championship concludes on Saturday with the exciting mass start 20K classic races. “The mass start is always interesting, and I think this course is especially interesting because of the descent,” Koch explains. “There is a net descent of two kilometers at the end with tough little climbs and lots of turns. Fast skis are important, pushing in the descents is difficult, so it is important to keep your speed and literally anything can happen when you get to the leaders are at the top. end.” WHAT IT MEANS: Every good story has setbacks and the Buffs have positioned themselves for a great story. The task is not easy, but not insurmountable, and the half of the championship, where absolutely anything can happen with the slalom and the mass start, still lies ahead. ALL-AMERICANS: The Buffs picked up four All-America honors on Thursday Will cook picking up a first-team honor and Magnus Boo , Anna-Maria Dietze And Johannes Flaaten all receive second team honors.

picking up a first-team honor and , And all receive second team honors. CU now has 554 All-America honors in its history, 313 men and 241 women.

CU now has 318 first-team All-America honors and 179 from men's skiers.

Flaaten won his first All-America honor in his first opportunity. He is the 212th skier in CU history to be named All-American, the 123rd men's skier.

CU now has 117 All-America honors in freestyle, 59 women's and 58 men's.

Boee picked up his seventh career All-America honor, becoming just the eighth skier in CU history to win seven or more honors and the first skier since Petra Hyncicova in 2018.

Koch picked up his fifth career All-America honor and first first-team honors.

Dietze picked up her fourth career All-America honors. MEN'S NORDIC NOTES Koch finished fourth, his best finish at the NCAA Championships and sixth top five finish of the season. He now has 10 career top five finishes and ends his freestyle career with six top five finishes in 19 starts.

Boee finished sixth, his 49th career top 10 from 58 career races. In freestyle he ends his career with 24 top 10 performances in 29 starts.

Flaaten continued his solid season with a seventh-place finish, his eighth top 10 in a row. He finished all twelve races in the top 15 this season and 11 of the 12 in the top 11. NORDIC NOTES FOR WOMEN Dietze finished eighth for her seventh top 10 finish of the season in seven starts. She now has 32 career top 10 finishes in 49 starts and ends her freestyle career with 20 top 10 freestyle finishes in 26 starts. TEAM STANDINGS (To 4 of 8 races): 1. Utah, 312.5; 2. Colorado, 256.5; 3. Denver, 251.0; 4. Dartmouth, 184.0; 5. Montana State, 183.0; 6. Vermont, 167.0; 7. Alaska Anchorage, 125.0; 8. New Hampshire, 99.0; 9. Westminster, 82.0; 10. Alaska Fairbanks, 72.0; 11. Middlebury, 62.0; 12. Colby, 47.5; 13. St. Michael's, 44.5; 14. Michigan Tech, 43.0; 15. Harvard, 21.0; 16. Bowdoin, 17.0; 17. St. Lawrence, 15.0; 18. Plymouth State, 9.0; 19. Nevada, 3.0; 20. Northern Michigan and Williams, 1.0; 22. Bates & Boston College, 0.0. MEN'S 7.5K FREE STYLE (40 collegiate finishers): 1. John Hagenbuch, DAR, 19:09.2; 2. Joe Davies, UU, 19:20.2; 3. Tom Mancini, UU, 19:35.9; 4. Will cook , CU, 19:40.6; 5. Florian Knopf, DU, 19:44.5; 6. Magnus Boo CU, 19:46.3; 7. Johannes Flaaten CU, 19:53.6; 8. Fredrik Nilsen , MSU, 19:58.9; 9. Jack Lange, DAR, 19:59.8; 10. Andreas Kirkeng, DU, 20:08.2. 7.5K FREE STYLE LADIES (40 collegiate finishers): 1. Sydney Palmer-Leger, UU, 22:08.2; 2. Haley Brewster, UVM, 22:29.3; 3. Jasmine Drolet, DAR, 22:30.7; 4. Tilde Baangman, MSU, 22:32.9; 5. Kate Oldham, MSU, 22:50.0; 6. Rosie Fordham, UAF, 22:51.6; 7. Astrid Stav, UAA, 22:55.8; 8. Anna-Maria Dietze , CU, 23:02.7; 9. Luci Anderson, UNH, 23:03.1; 10. Selma Andersen, DU, 23:08.5. Other CU Finishers: 23. Hanna Abrahamsson , 23:58.8; 26. Weronika Kaleta 24:13.9.

