Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti considers late transfer wave to help secondary





The back end of the Indiana Football defense looks much different in spring training than it did at the end of last season and is still subject to change before the fall. Louis Moore and Phillip Dunnam, who started a combined 17 games in 24 appearances at safety, both transferred this offseason. Moore attended the University of Mississippi, while Dunnam chose Florida Atlantic University after initially announcing his intention to return to Bloomington. In place of Moore and Dunnam, new Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti brought in a pair of transfers from Old Dominion University Shawn Asbury II and Terry Jones Jr. to secure the safety position. Cignetti, who previously coached at James Madison University before replacing the fired Tom Allen on Nov. 30, saw both Asbury and Jones play firsthand last season when the Dukes faced the Monarchs on Oct. 28. Jones recorded seven tackles and a quarterback hit, while Asbury made six tackles and grabbed an interception, which he returned 46 yards to set up an Old Dominion field goal. Both players left an impression on Cignetti, not only in that match, but also during the film sessions that preceded it. So Cignetti, who brought 10 transfers from James Madison but hadn't touched the secondary, filled both of his vacant safety spots with the Monarch standouts, each of whom earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors in 2023. They both played well, had a lot of tackles, good production, All-Sun Belt-like honors, Cignetti said on Feb. 7. We liked what we saw on the tape and thought they could help us. I'm looking forward to seeing them. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Asbury started his career at Boston College before transferring to Old Dominion before the 2022 season. This past year, Asbury was the Monarchs' fourth-leading tackler with 93, six of which went for loss, while adding an interception. Jones, who stands 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, recorded 107 tackles last season, third-most on the team. He has one year of eligibility remaining, compared to Asbury's two. Asbury and Jones provide a veteran presence on the back end of a new defense led by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who served in the same role at James Madison during Cignetti's five campaigns at the helm. But Cignetti didn't necessarily arrive in Bloomington expecting to add the Monarch duo. His pursuit stemmed from Indiana's sudden lack of safety, an issue that may still be unresolved and could require further attention after the conclusion of spring training in late April. The two ODU boys were boys in need, Cignetti said. We were really thin there. I'll probably still need that, a piece or two, after spring ball. Cignetti said the Hoosiers offense is in good shape entering the spring, but the defense may still need depth in some areas Indiana football will begin spring training on March 21, formally beginning Curt Cignetti's new era as the Hoosiers' new head coach. But Indiana won't be at full strength when it returns to the practice field. The secondary is the first area that came to Cignetti's mind, and with the NCAA's immediate eligibility for multiple transfers, he believes the Hoosiers have no shortage of options. Evaluate the back end: do we have what we need for fall? Cignetti said. Look, if the NCAA doesn't roll back this multiple transfer rule, you're looking at another wave of transfers in May, just like in December. I don't think it will be that big, but people will come and go. That's just football at the moment. Indiana will begin spring training on March 21 and will hold 13 sessions before playing its spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 18 at 8 p.m.

