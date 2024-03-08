Alcaraz makes no bones about it in Indian Wells: 'I am here to defend the title' | ATP tour





Player Features Alcaraz makes no bones about it in Indian Wells: 'I am here to defend the title' The Spaniard will meet the Italian Arnaldi on Friday March 7, 2024 Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Indian Wells title without losing a set.

By ATP staff Tennis Paradise lived up to its name for Carlos Alcaraz last year as the Spanish star dominated the 2023 BNP Paribas Open field to win his first Indian Wells title without losing a set. The good atmosphere welcomed him back this season as he tries to pick up where he left off. “It's great to be back. I'm very happy to be able to play here again, a place where I like to play,” he said at his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday. “I love being here. I get so much peace here, so it's great.” He enters this season's ATP Masters 1000 with his recent form and health in question after suffering an ankle injury in his most recent tour-level appearance in Rio de Janeiro two weeks ago. Despite the uncertainty, Alcaraz maintains a unique focus. “I come here to defend the title,” he declared. “It's difficult… There are the best tennis players in the world, some of them are playing great tennis this year. I know it's going to be very difficult, but I'm here to do it. I'm here to try to defend the title. I feel good in practice. “Probably some people are thinking about my ankle. Let's see if I stay 100 percent or not, but I also feel better. So let's see how the tournament goes. But I'm here.” to defend it and I don't do that. I don't think about anything other than that.” Experience yesterday at the Grand Canyon! @IFlyPapillon pic.twitter.com/cGggSAWx32 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) March 6, 2024 Alcaraz enters Indian Wells with a 6-3 record on the young season, including a quarterfinal at the Australian Open and a semifinal in Buenos Aires. But he comes into the desert without a win in his past two matches, having lost to Nicolas Jarry in Argentina before an early retirement in his opening match in Rio de Janeiro against Thiago Monteiro. After such a series of successes early in his professional career, this could be considered a difficult moment for the Spaniard. He certainly doesn't see it that way. Although he is aware of the noise and expectations surrounding his stardom, he prefers to stay away from the hype by enjoying the company of his team – with whom he recently took a trip to the Grand Canyon. “Most of the time I stay focused on myself with my team,” he said. “I try to smile and joke all the time off the court. That keeps me true to myself.” While Alcaraz created a Grand Canyon-sized gap between himself and the competition at Indian Wells last year, it will be a tall order to improve on that near-flawless title run. But that won't stop him from trying when he opens his campaign against Italian Matteo Arnaldi on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-indian-wells-2024-media-day

