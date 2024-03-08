Newly formed Cricket Club hosts first match, with President Pfannestiel and Provost Nesbitt – The Tangerine





Utica University President Todd Pfannestiel plays in the first Cricket Club match on campus. Photo: Brady Barnard, sports editor. On Monday, March 4, the newly formed Utica Cricket Club hosted their first match at Casamento Field. President Todd Pfannestiel and Provost Stephanie Nesbitt broke the cricket bats on opponents, drawing a small crowd of viewers, including international students and faculty. The cricket club was founded in January by students Vernon Dcunha and Rahul Rishi. Dcunha is president of the club and said he and other students were passionate about the sport but felt disconnected from it due to a lack of organized activities. The club gained momentum when Elizabeth Nassar, Director of Academic Business Development, donated cricket equipment to the international students. This act of kindness not only provided access to needed equipment, but also symbolized the inclusive spirit of our club, fostering a sense of belonging among diverse student communities, Dcunha said. A deep-rooted love for cricket and a desire to create a vibrant community led Dcunha to establish the club, which has more than 42 active participants, including students from different groups and backgrounds and teachers. About 65% of the club's members are from India, where the sport is very popular, and they showed a welcoming attitude during the match by inviting spectators to join in, several of whom did so. The diversity of club members and spectators playing together enriches our club's culture and strengthens our collective bond, creating a vibrant community united by our shared passion for cricket, Dcunha said. Team Todd won the match by 12 runs and all players left the field in high spirits. The cricket club president said the support from the International and SLCE office was instrumental in organizing the event and invited the community to join the club in future matches.

