University of Colorado Athletics





BOULDER The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes will play the Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be the final non-conference game for CU before they open Pac-12 play. The Buffs are 4-2 through six games, with both losses coming against top-10 ranked teams. Marquette is also 2-4 through their first six games. Colorado is coming off a road week where they split against Central Michigan and No. 6 Michigan. They took care of business against the Chippewas, but fell short in Ann Arbor against the Wolverines. “I think since Michigan we've regrouped and focused on film and practice,” Ann Elliott Whidden declared. “We are excited to play. We have to find success along the way to be successful this season, and this will be a great test for us. Our leadership will be huge for us and I know our squad is focused on the mission ahead suits us.” Senior midfielder Madeline Pisani continued her streak of scoring three or more times in one match, having done so in all six matches for her side this season. She has 24 total goals and remains atop the Pac-12 Conference leaderboard. Those 24 goals on the season are the most goals scored by a CU player in the first six games of a single season. The previous high was 23 goals from Charlie Rudy in the first six games of the 2021 season. Jesus Peluso currently leads the Pac-12 Conference with 12 turnovers caused and is third in ground balls with 13. She recorded a career-high four CTOs against Michigan last week. Marquette opened their season with a win over Cincinnati, but would drop their next three games. Two of those losses came on the road against Louisville and Northwestern, the two opponents CU has played at home so far this year. The Golden Eagles' second win came against Detroit Mercy, and last lost to Niagara last Sunday. “I'm looking forward to another opportunity to play,” Coach Whidden said. “This is a good Marquette team and their record does not reflect what they are capable of. They were in the NCAA Tournament last year, they have played solid teams leading up to us and we need to come out strong and focusing on the details. The difference for us will be in our commitment to the details.” WITHIN THE SERIES These two teams haven't played each other since the 2017 season, when the Buffaloes posted an impressive 20-6 victory in Boulder. CU is 3-0 all-time against Marquette, winning those games in a row in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Two of those wins were at home, while the other was on the road. Marquette has yet to score more than eight goals in a single game against Colorado. Friday's match can be streamed here.Live stats can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2024/3/7/lacrosse-no-19-buffaloes-to-take-on-marquette The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos