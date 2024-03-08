TV Channels and Live Streaming for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024





The Legends cricket trophya 90-ball tournament, starts on March 8 in Sri Lanka and you can watch the 2024 edition here. Several retired legends will turn back the clock as they come together to take part in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Seven teams will participate in the edition: Dubai Giants, Delhi Devils, Rajasthan Kings, Colombo Lions, Kandy Samp Army and NY Strikers. The competition starts on Friday (March 8) with Dubai against New York. Legends Cricket Trophy: Who's in? Players like Shaun Marsh, Harbhajan Singh, Vernon Philander, Yuvraj Singh, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor and Tillakaratne Dilshan will take the field for the 11-day event. All matches will be played at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Each team plays against the other team once, making a total of six competition matches. The two best teams will play the final on March 19. The start of the first game will be preceded by an opening ceremony, culminating in the appearance of several Bollywood stars such as Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandes, Emraan Hashmi and Sanjay Dutt. How does the 90-ball format work? In the 90-ball game, teams use five bowlers, each of whom can bowl three overs. One bowler can send down a fourth over, but the field captain will have to inform the umpire and the rival team of their choice of bowler before the 60th ball. Each over, consisting of six balls, must be completed within four minutes and 30 seconds. A 30 second grace period is allowed. There will be two power plays for each innings, with the bowling power play from balls 1 to 24. The batting power play can be used any time after the 60th ball. There will also be a strategic timeout, which can be taken between the 42nd and 48th ball of the innings. Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Where to Watch Live The tournament will only be seen in India. The live broadcast is available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Subscribe to theWisden Cricket YouTube Channelfor post-match analysis, player interviews and much more.

