Georgia's 2024 football game will be Texas, according to ESPN





ATHENS When Georgia and Alabama meet, the stakes are usually high. Whether it's in a national championship game, as was the case in 2017 and 2021, or the three times the teams have met in the SEC championship game since Kirby Smart became head coach, when these two teams meet, the championships will be decided . So with the Bulldogs visiting Alabama on September 28, that looks like a season-defining game. ESPN has already scheduled the match for a primetime kickoff starting at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. But in recent games, Nick Saban has all been on the opposing team's sidelines. And without the greatest college football coach of all time, the Georgia-Alabama game doesn't seem to be on the same level from a national perspective. ESPN's Mark Schlabach called the Oct. 19 game at Georgia the game that would define the 2024 season for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs play Texas that day. With the Crimson Tide being retooled following the retirement of Nick Saban, Georgia fans will spend the summer dreaming about the Bulldogs trip to Texas on Oct. 19, Schlabach wrote. The Longhorns may be the toughest opponent this season after winning a Big 12 title and reaching the CFP for the first time in 2023, and it will also be Georgia's first trip to Austin in 66 years. Georgia and Texas last met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, with the Longhorns defeating Georgia. Texas also made the College Football Playoff last season at the expense of Georgia. The only significant difference between the two schools was that Texas was able to beat Alabama, while Georgia lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. Texas is led by Steve Sarkisian who, like Smart, was a one-time Saban assistant. The Longhorns also bring back quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is a co-favorite with Carson Beck for the Heisman Trophy. Georgia-Texas and Georgia-Alabama are easily two of the biggest games of the college football season. Georgia's participation in both games indicates where the program is from a national standpoint. Both the Texas and Alabama games will be on the road as the Bulldogs also visit Ole Miss and Kentucky. Georgia opens the season against Clemson in Atlanta and plays Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. It's worth noting that ESPN had Georgia as the season-defining opponent for both Alabama and Clemson. Alabama will look to set the tone for the Kalen DeBoer era after he stepped in to replace Saban. Georgia last played Clemson to open the 2021 season, with the Bulldogs winning 10-3. Georgia won a national championship that season, where it ultimately defeated Alabama to end the year. The Bulldogs certainly hope to follow a similar recipe for success in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/around-the-dawghouse/georgia-football-espn-texas-2024/CLJLX2ELQZBYBIRDISJL5GLBVU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos