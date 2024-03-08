Men's hockey falls to Alaska Fairbanks in season finale







Davies finished with a game-high four blocked shots against the Nanooks. (Photo Credit Miles Jordan). FAIRBANKS, unfortunately. (March 7, 2024) – The Stonehill College men's ice hockey team lost its 2023-2024 season finale to Alaska Fairbanks 4-1 on Thursday evening. With the loss, the Skyhawks finish the year at 2-34 overall, while the Nanooks end their campaign with a 17-14-3 record. Highlights Junior Jake Cady lit the lamp with his fifth goal of the season and third in the past four games.

Cady skated through the neutral zone and drove past Nanook defenders before scoring his fifth goal of the season with a backhanded shot through the five-hole.

Meilun and the Skyhawks' defense stayed on their feet throughout the entire opening frame, stopping thirteen shots on goal to keep Alaska Fairbanks off the board after the first 20 minutes of action.

Coming out of the break, the Nanooks nearly tied the game just three minutes into the second period after junior Brady risk looked behind Meilun with a shot from the crossbar.

looked behind Meilun with a shot from the crossbar. Israels put the game away at 13:39 of the second after scoring his 20th goal of the season, short of a breakaway.

After being outscored 20-4 in the middle frame, the Skyhawks entered the second intermission tied with Alaska Fairbanks, 1-1.

The Nanooks got their first lead of the game less than two minutes into the third period when Macaulay lit the lamp for his fifth of the season on the power play.

Rubtsov extended Alaska Fairbanks' lead to 3-1 at 10:05 of the period before Sorenson closed out the scoring with just over three minutes left in regulation time to seal the 4-1 win over Stonehill. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media at Tweet, Facebook, And Instagram. Fans can also check out the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

