England vs India fifth test day one, Poms burns three reviews in horror middle order collapse, video, score, stats, news

No wonder Ben Stokes hates the DRS system so much – he clearly doesn't get it.

England lost three wickets while receiving three bad reviews for no runs in a horror middle-order collapse on day one of the fifth Test against India.

Veterans Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Stokes all sent decisions upstairs but failed to reverse them in just two overs as the Poms capitulated from 175-3 to 175-6 in Dharamsala.

Bairstow contested a behind-the-back decision that showed a clear scratch on UltraEdge, while Root and Stokes tried unsuccessfully to challenge outright LBW decisions.

The Stokes wicket gave Kuldeep Yadav his fifth of the innings.

England sink without a trace here, three away with the score at 175, three reviews included, continuing a poor tour for the middle order. Kuldeep completely stunned them, tweeted Will Macpherson of The Telegraphs.

Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets to bundle out England for 218, with India's batsmen starting strongly on a dominant opening day for the hosts in the fifth Test on Thursday.

Yadav returned figures of 5-72, while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – playing his historic 100th Test – took four wickets, with the spinners helping India bowl out the visitors in just 57.4 overs.

India reached 135-1 through stumps at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium and were still trailing England by 83 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 52, and Shubman Gill, on 26, were batting at the end of play after the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 57.

Yadav was the standout performer of the day with his left-arm wrist spin, which fooled England after the tourists raced to 137-2 from Zak Crawley's 79.

When the spinners were done with England, the Indian batsmen took the lead. The left-handed Jaiswal looked confident until his exit as he smashed spinner Shoaib Bashir with three sixes in an over and consolidated his position at the top of the series batting charts with 712 runs.

Bashir, a rookie off-spinner, ensured Jaiswal ended an opening stand of 104 runs.

Jaiswal, 22, crossed 1,000 runs in just his 16th Test innings since his debut last year to become the second-fastest Indian after the now retired Vinod Kambli (14 innings).

Veteran England's James Anderson, 41, is just two wickets shy of becoming the third bowler to take 700 Test wickets, after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and the late Australian great Shane Warne (708).

England were 175-3, but top batsmen Jonny Bairstow (29), Joe Root (26) and skipper Ben Stokes – out on a duck – all fell without the score advancing.

In all, England lost five wickets for eight runs in seven overs during that collapse.

Crawley, who brought up his fourth half-century of the series in the first session, survived a few reprieves before being bowled out by Yadav from a delivery that turned sharply inwards and hit the stumps.

Bairstow, who received his 100th cap from Root in the morning with his family by his side, joined the former captain at the crease and looked solid as he smashed Yadav for two sixes.

He went past 6,000 Test runs before Yadav got him behind with a google that put the lead into the wicketkeeper's gloves. He made 29.

Ravindra Jadeja struck four balls later to trap Root lbw for 26. Stokes also got lbw from Yadav for nothing.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick praised Yadav for turning the ball like no other in the series.

We could all see that a number of deliveries had been bowled that had more spin than we had seen for a while – and more spin than anyone else has had on the first day on this pitch so far, Trescothick said.

Give him credit, he bowled well. If you get a wrist spinner with variations… and you don't pick it, you're in trouble. In the first session, the openers had taken time to come into their own, but Crawley soon found his groove, hitting 11 fours and a six. He scored 64 runs with Ben Duckett, who made 27.

Yadav struck in his first over as Duckett's stroke got an edge, while Gill ran backwards to take a diving catch.

India lost the opening Test but hit back to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series