Michigan Football Creates Top Group for Elite 2025 DB





Once upon a time, Alex Graham suited up for the elite local program Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. But like many top prospects across the country, Graham transferred to the prestigious Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the premier high school program in the United States. It's the same path that former Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy took when he left Nazareth (Ill.) Academy, and the Michigan football team hopes that as a prodigal son it can secure the local product. Good news on that front came Thursday when Graham, a 2025 five-star defensive back, announced his top seven. Michigan Football made the cut Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Coloradoand Utah. Graham is listed as a safety by 247Sports and is rated as the No. 159 prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite. On3 has him listed as a cornerback. Meanwhile, his highest ranking comes courtesy of ESPN, where he is the No. 63 player in the country. Rivals has him at No. 78 overall. The 247Sports Andrew Ivins scouting report: A defensive player who started his prep career in Detroit before transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy prior to junior season. The size has not been verified by a third party, but appears to be well over 6 feet with a sturdier build. Has experience working in both the press and outside reporting. He is quite fluid with his back pedal and does a good job of mirroring with his hips while trying to send wide receivers to the sideline. Not someone who shies away from normal contact and tends to embrace his role in walking support. Lack of data points isn't ideal, but he looked like an 11th grader working opposite five-star corner Ellis Robinson IV, and won a number of athletic awards as a youngster. Could play a role in a number of places in the secondary. Needs to stay healthy after suffering numerous injuries over the years, but has a multi-year Power Five starter and the tools to emerge as a difference-maker on the back end. 247Sports has one crystal ball indicating that Allen Trieu, his favorite school, has made a prediction that he will eventually become a Wolverine. However, that was in November 2022, so you can see how the new coaching staff is faring, although he is still being recruited by Ron Bellamy and new head coach Sherrone Moore. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

