Wood River tennis remains calm ahead of season | Secondary school

The back-to-back reigning 4A state champion Wood River High School tennis team is keeping its cool heading into the new season.
I think a lot of us just come out here, hit the ball and have fun, senior Garin Beste said of his team's mentality as reigning champions. We have done well with that attitude for two years, so I think we will continue that for a third year.
His doubles partner, junior Chase Schwartz, agreed.
“I think just knowing that we've won the last two years, I think we have a pretty good team this year, similar to last year,” Schwartz said. So that [mentality] should help us win again this year.
The pair was crucial to the team's championship last year, winning the 2023 4A state doubles title.
Head coach Jami Hjort said this team's chemistry should lead to success this season.
These guys have been together for a while, Hjort said. We have nine varsity players coming back to make it a team of 11, so I have quite a few kids who have been through it before. I have the double state champions and then half the team comes back in second place.
For the first few games, Hjort planned to see how his team would work together.
“I can see who's going to do well in doubles, who might do better in singles and just give them the best chance for success as a team and individually,” Hjort said.
Even though this year's team doesn't have as much experience in singles as last year's team, Hjort said, he's looking forward to seeing players take on the challenge.
I think I find a good match for some young single players, Hjort said.
Beste and Schwartz said they will lead by example to help the team improve throughout the season.
I hope they watch [our success] and think a little: Maybe we can do that too, said Beste. From here it's difficult to play in bigger tournaments against the 5A schools, but I think everyone looks at us and hopefully thinks they can improve their own game.
Were role models for the younger people and the newer people on the team, Schwartz said. He said that when he and Beste faced fellow Wolverines Ballard Griswold and Joe Bocabella in the 2023 4A state doubles championship match, others on the team built confidence and believed it wasn't just one person on the team who is good, but everyone else in the team. team too.
Hjort was excited about the team's returning girls players, who he said looked strong ahead of their first games.
They try to raise each other's level and it's just so exciting, Hjort said.
The team looks forward to larger tournaments with schools of all levels, including events in eastern Idaho and Boise.
Those are big benchmarks for us, where we can go out and see some of the players to know what's going to happen [the state tourney]said Hjort.
Beste and Scwhartz want to write history in those tournaments.
I can say for both of us that our goal is to win the capital [Tennis Classic], said Best. No one from Wood River has ever won it or made it to the finals, I don't think, so that would definitely be cool if we could get there and be the pioneers.
The team will prepare for competition for the first time on Thursday, March 14 at Minico High School.