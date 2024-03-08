Unmasked: USA Hockey is expanding its efforts to boost American goaltending in the NHL

When Alex Nedeljkovic looks at the NHL save percentage leaders for this season and recognizes the names of so many fellow United States goaltenders at the top, the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender sees the fruits of a lot of work by USA Hockey.

Among goaltenders who had played at least 15 games this season as of early Wednesday, four of the top six, seven of the top 11 and nine of the top 20 in save percentage were American. That included Nedeljkovic, who has a .908 save percentage in 21 games and credits much of the success to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

I think a big part of why you're seeing more and more emerging American goalies, and even players in general, is the work that the NTDP is doing, said Nedeljkovic, who was born in Parma, Ohio, and played with the NTDP U-18 -team. in 2013-2014. It is a great program that develops kids and takes them to the next level, whether they are NCAA or juniors, ready to compete at a high level.

The NTDP operates an Under-17 team that plays junior hockey in the United States Hockey League and in three international events annually, and an Under-18 team that competes against both NCAA and USHL teams each season and in three international tournaments. .

But the work being done by USA Hockey to develop more and better goalies is not limited to that program and those teams. It has also hosted an annual National Goaltending Camp since 2008, and its position-specific focus will expand this spring with the first National Goaltending Symposium, held May 30 to June 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The four-day event builds on the level-5 coaching symposiums that USA Hockey has hosted since the late 1970s. That has included a lot of goaltending content in recent years, says Steve Thompson, USA Hockey's manager of goaltending development since 2019. There was a desire to expand the position-specific offerings with something focused entirely on goaltenders, including seminars aimed at goaltending coaches, and a one-day expo with special guests and a showcase of the latest equipment and other development tools.

It will be an opportunity for all of our goalie fans, current goalies, goalie parents, goaltending coaches, you name it, to come together and listen to the legends of USA Hockey goaltending on the international front, some former and current NHL goaltending coaches and head coaches who are former goalies, some NHL alumni, some current American NHL goalies, Thompson said. It's simply a way to get all of our best and brightest people under one roof to share their passion for the position, but also to brainstorm about the future of the position and how we can move forward and collectively advance goaltending in the U.S. can make better.

The goal is to increase the sense of community within American goaltending at the grassroots level while finding ways to gain a competitive advantage. It mirrors the national goaltending meetings that have been taking place in Finland and Sweden for decades, with a mandate to share new information and ideas with goaltending coaches from across the country.

The goal is for our country's best to all be in a room to share ideas about where they think the position is going and to try to find small parts of the country that may not be getting access to all these resources and bigger ones names, Thompson said, so they can bring it back to their local communities and serve their youth hockey populations. So there is a basic side that we hope will produce more passion for the position and more opportunities to grow, but then also on the high performance side, what can we do at a national level that will allow our goalkeepers to make a leap forward ? goalkeepers competing for the same minutes?

USA Hockey's goal is to have American goalies play 51 percent of those NHL minutes by 2030, an initiative that started in 2016. Starting from 2007, the year USA Hockey hired its first full-time goaltending coach and launched the national goaltending camp and Other initiatives to combat low NHL numbers have evolved from 11 American goalies playing 11.4 percent of NHL minutes in the season from 2007-2008 to a peak of 28 goalies in 2018-2019 and a peak of 23.5 percent of NHL minutes in 2017-2018. .

The latter number has fluctuated between 18 and 23.2 percent since then, but even as the number of goalkeepers has dropped to 19 this season, the minutes Americans play in the position remain stable as the role for young goalkeepers increases, including 21.3 percent this season through Tuesday. .

Only Canada accounted for more goal minutes in the NHL this season at 28.8 percent, and no country had more goaltenders with 15 games played in the top 20 in NHL save percentage than the United States' nine. Canada is next with five, and Russia has three.

It all started with Ryan Miller and the next big man for me was Jonathan Quick and he's still there [with the New York Rangers] and had a great year, said Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, who is from San Diego, played for the NTDP in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and ranks fifth in the NHL with a .916 save percentage . And of course Connor [Hellebuyck] has been at the top of the game for almost as long as he has been in the League, so it's great to see and it's obviously a credit to USA Hockey and the way they develop their goalies.

Half of the eight goaltenders at the 2024 NHL All Star Game in Toronto were American: Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, who led the NHL with a .922 save percentage; Demko and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars.

Thompson believes that the number of American goalies at the top of the NHL now will inspire more athletes from different parts of the United States to want to play the position. He's already seen the impact Swayman has in their home state of Alaska.

There are a lot of kids right now who want to be Jeremy Swayman when they grow up, and I think there will be examples of that in all these local communities when someone plays well and puts on that NHL All-Star jersey. , Thompson said. That becomes the reference for how they can make it. There are a lot of kids now who are thinking, Hey, if I'm going to play in the NHL one day, I'm going to strap on the pads like my hero and I'm going to find a way.

New programs like the National Goaltending Symposium are designed to inspire more people to think the same way and then give them the best tools as they do.

To Thompson, this is all proof that grassroots efforts and national programs are working.

This shows that when we do things right for the youth, it trickles down, he said.