PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men's basketball team concludes the 2023-2024 season Saturday by hosting Princeton at The Palestra. Before the game, there will be a program honoring graduating seniors Colin Chambers , Andrew Laczkowski And Clark Slajchert ; The festivities are expected to start around 5:35 p.m

GAME 29 PENN (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League vs. PRINCETON (23-3, 11-2)

Saturday March 9, 2024 | 6 p.m

Philadelphia | The Palestra

The Penn-Princeton Rivalry

Saturday's meeting marks the 250th in men's basketball between these longstanding rivals, with the Quakers holding a slim 126-123 lead. A few thoughts on the most historic rivalry in Ivy League basketball…

*You may be wondering if this is the most played rivalry in college basketball. It's not even in the top 10! (Tenth would be Kansas and Missouri, who had met 269 times prior to this season.) The most-played rivalry in Division I college basketball? Oregon and Oregon State, who started this season having played each other a whopping 362 times.

*That said, the Penn-Princeton rivalry is in its 121st season and has been played continuously since the first meeting on February 14, 1903 (a 24-14 Quakers victory here in Philadelphia). According to the NCAA record book, only two rivalries have lasted longer: Princeton-Yale and Columbia-Yale, both of which started a year earlier, in 1902.

*While the proverbial rising tide has lifted all boats in the Ancient Eight in recent years, it's worth reminding people that it will be a while before anyone questions the decades-long dominance of these two programs. Princeton has 29 Ivy League regular-season championships (20 outright), while Penn has 26 and 21 outright in competition. Yale is third, with nine titles, four titles, followed by Harvard (7/3), Cornell (4/4), Dartmouth (2/1), Brown (1/1) and Columbia (1/0).

*These teams have needed overtime to decide matters 19 times in their first 249 games, including 16 games since the 1978-79 season (when both meetings were canceled).

*The first overtime game remains historic in Penn annals. The Quakers and Tigers needed FOUR overtimes to settle things, with Penn ultimately winning the match in a packed Weightman Gym, 26-23. That gave the Red and Blue the Eastern Intercollegiate League title, and they would defeat Western champion University of Chicago in a best-of-three series to determine the national collegiate champion. Fun fact: After the teams served on their home court, Game 3 was played on a neutral court… in Princeton! Penn won that game 23-21.

*Much more recently, these teams met three times in one-game playoffs in the pre-Ivy Tournament era, in 1980 (a 50-49 Penn win at Lafayette), 1981 (a 54-40 win at Princeton at Lafayette) and 1996 (a 63-56 Princeton overtime victory at Lehigh). They also played the first game in the first Ivy League tournament at The Palestra (Princeton won in overtime, 72-64) and in last year's Ivy Madness at Jadwin (a 77-70 Tigers victory).

*The series has had 21 one-point games (Penn won 13), 22 two-point games (Princeton ahead 12-10) and 15 three-point games (Penn led 8-7).

*The 249th meeting, of course, took place on February 10 in Old Nassau, with Princeton emerging with a 77-70 win at Jadwin Gym. Four Penn players reached double figures that day, led by Nick Spinoso who scored a double-double with 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Tyler Perkins added 14 points while Clark Slajchert And Sam Brown had 10 each. Princeton got double-doubles from Xaivian Lee (22 pts/10 rbs) and Caden Pierce (11/17).

Clark? Or Superman?

*If you were at The Palestra last Saturday, you know that senior Clark Slajchert became the latest member to join the program's prestigious 1,000-point club. He did that with just over four minutes left in the first half of Saturday's win over Columbia, hitting a patented running floater in the lane.

*Slajchert became the 43rd player in program history to reach the milestone and the third in the Donahue era at Penn (Darien Nelson, AJ Brodeur, Jordan Dingle ).

*Slajchert reached the milestone in his 73rd game in the red and blue, finishing in 18th place with a pair of former Ivy League Players of the Year, Michael Jordan And Ugonna Onyekwe.

*On Monday, Slajchert was named Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The future is so bright

*Freshmen Tyler Perkins has 381 points this season and needs just five points to break Brodeur's freshman record of 385 points from 2016-17.

*In Perkins and Classmate Sam Brown (260 points this season), Penn has two 250-point scorers in the freshman class for the first time in program history

Penn MBB in numbers

1 – Matches this season in which senior Clark Slajchert has not reached double figures in scoring (excluding the Houston game, when he was injured six minutes later); that was Monmouth on November 26, when he was just shy of double figures with nine.

3 – Penn players with a double-double: junior Nick Spinoso who has five after putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds at Dartmouth on Feb. 23 freshman year Tyler Perkins and junior Ed Holland III .

4 – Overtime games played by Penn this season, with the Quakers going 1-3 in those games. Only three teams in program history have played more: 1983-84 (6), 2010-11 (5), 2018-19 (5).

5 – 20 point games set up by Perkins so far this season; The last freshman with that many such games was Dingle, who also had five in 2019-20 when he was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year. The last freshman with six such games? Tyler Bernardini in 2007-2008.

6 – Seniors the Penn program will honor prior to tonight's game: Players Colin Chambers , Andrew Laczkowski And Clark Slajchert and administrators Emily Davidovic-Katz, Amachi Mezei And Andreas Lopez.

11 -Penn players with double-digit scoring game this season; Among D1 programs, only Texas State (12) has more. That includes four players with at least one 20-point game (Slajchert 7, Perkins 5, Brown 3, Thorny 1).

13 – Games this season in which Brown has hit at least three three-pointers; he is third among Ivy players in total 3FG per game (2.5), trailing only Brown's Kino Lilly Jr. (3.0) and teammate Slajchert (2.6).

14 – Games this season in which Penn has started four lefties (Thorny, Brown, Perkinsjunior George Smith ).

20 – Double digit scoring games from Perkinsled the team and the most by a freshman since Brodeur had 22 such games in 2016-17.

21.8 – Slajchert's is averaging scoring over the last five games, including a 32-point night at Brown, 21 points at Harvard and 22 in each game last weekend (against Cornell and Columbia).

26 – Points scored by Brown two weeks ago at Dartmouth, a career high and the most by a Penn freshman in a game since Ryan Betley lost 28 at Brown on Feb. 17, 2017.

48 – From seniors Andrew Laczkowski 's 83 responses this season, 48 of them (57.8 pct.) have come on the offensive glass.

50 – Three-point baskets made by Penn in the past four games; they have shot 43.1 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch (50-116). The Quakers have hit double-digit treys in a game fourteen times this season.

56 – Points scored by second years Camthrower over Penn's last five games (11.2 ppg); that's more than he had all season against D1 opponents (46) prior to Brown on Feb. 17.

105 – Assists by Thorny so far this season, the most by a Penn player in a season since AJ Brodeur had 140 in 2019-2020.

644 – Points scored by Perkins (381) and Brown (263) this season, the most by a freshman duo in program history; the previous mark of 609 was held by Tyler Bernardini (362) and Jack Eggleston (247) in 2007-08, and the program has never had two freshmen score 250 points in the same season.

