



Message from the President of Cricket West Indies on International Women's Day This International Women's Day, Cricket West Indies is proud to celebrate the remarkable progress we have made in championing gender equality and empowerment within our cricket community. Since we started, we have embarked on a transformative journey of inclusivity, recognizing and valuing the exceptional contributions of our female athletes. Over the past year, we have taken significant steps to ensure gender equality within our ranks. In particular, we announced that members of the West Indies Womens Squads would travel business class on all international long-haul flights and enjoy single rooms for international assignments, in line with the policy for the men's teams. This progressive step has led to a substantial increase in the women's budget, to over $500,000. Additionally, we launched the inaugural Women's Cricket Academy in Antigua, a critical initiative aimed at nurturing and cultivating the immense talent of female cricketers in our region. This investment underlines our continued commitment to driving growth and excellence in women's cricket and inspiring future generations. In addition, we initiated A-team tours, starting with a tour to Pakistan in October 2023, providing invaluable experience and value to our emerging talent. A momentous occasion awaits at the 2024 West Indies Womens Regional Cricket Tournaments in St. Kitts and Nevis, where the winners of the respective competitions will write their names in history. The winner of the CG United Super 50 Cup will receive US$20,000.00, while the winner of the T20 Blaze will receive US$10,000.00. These significant prize funds underline our commitment to raising the status of women's cricket and encouraging great performance. Hearty congratulations go to Captain Hayley Matthews, a true standout in West Indian cricket. Named the ICC T20 Player of 2023 and ranked No. 1 in T20 all-rounders and No. 3 in ICC ODI all-rounders, Hayley's achievements epitomize the unparalleled talent and potential within our women's cricket. Cricket West Indies remains steadfast in its mission to achieve pay parity by 2027, as set out in the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding. We are resolute in our commitment to empowering women in cricket and promoting a more equitable and inclusive sporting environment. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Cricket West Indies, Happy International Women's Day! Dr. Kishore Shallow President, Cricket West Indies

This week's matches Guyanese women vs Barbados women

Jamaican women vs Trinidad and Tobago women

Windward Islands Women vs Leeward Islands Women

Next week's matches Jamaican women vs Windward Islands Women

Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados women

Trinidad and Tobago women vs Guyanese women

Barbados women vs Windward Islands Women

Combined campuses and colleges vs Hurricanes in the Leeward Islands

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados pride

Jamaican women vs Guyanese women

Leeward Islands Women vs Trinidad and Tobago women

Red Power of Trinidad and Tobago vs Windward Islands volcanoes

West Indian Academy vs Jamaican scorpions

Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados women

Trinidad and Tobago women vs Guyanese women

Jamaican women vs Windward Islands Women

Next month's matches Combined campuses and colleges vs Red Power of Trinidad and Tobago

Hurricanes in the Leeward Islands vs Barbados pride

West Indian Academy vs Windward Islands volcanoes

Jamaican scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles

Combined campuses and colleges vs Guyana Harpy Eagles

Hurricanes in the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands volcanoes

West Indian Academy vs Barbados pride

Jamaican scorpions vs Red Power of Trinidad and Tobago

Results Windward Islands Women vs Guyanese women Guyana Women won by 44 runs

Trinidad and Tobago women vs Barbados women Barbados Women won by 8 runs

Leeward Islands Women vs Jamaican women Jamaica Women won by 9 wickets

Trinidad and Tobago women vs Windward Islands Women Windward Islands Women won by 2 wickets

Jamaican women vs Barbados women Jamaica Women won by 204 runs To buy

