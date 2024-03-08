Sports
Danielle Collins: The American tennis star is retiring this year. She has faced more setbacks than most
CNN
—
American tennis star Danielle Collins has had to fight harder than most during her time at the top of the sport.
The 30-year-old has suffered from a number of health problems, including rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, but has still managed to build a successful career.
The 2022 Australian Open finalist announced in January that she would retire at the end of the current season and is currently enjoying her farewell tour.
Speak with reporters Ahead of this week's Indian Wells tournament, Collins opened up about the tough moments she has faced during her sporting journey.
I'm also someone who has had a lot of physical problems and it hasn't been easy, Collins said.
That wasn't something that ultimately defined my career. I was able to overcome a lot of it, and of course there were challenges along the way, but I was able to get through two chronic inflammatory conditions and do pretty well.
Her health problems began in 2019 when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a condition that causes pain and swelling in the body's joints.
Collins had been suffering from pain for some time before the diagnosis and was at the time said it was a relief to hear what the cause of her discomfort was.
With treatment and a strategic plan to keep symptoms to a minimum, Collins continued to compete, but he would soon face a new hurdle.
In April 2021, the American underwent emergency surgery for endometriosis, removing a cyst the size of a tennis ball.
Collins has always been outspoken about her health problems and said the pain from her endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines and grows outside the uterus, was excruciating.
If I hadn't had the surgery, I simply wouldn't have been able to continue living my life like this, Collins said WTA website in 2021. The pain I experienced from my menstrual cycles and from the endometriosis is some of the worst pain I have ever had.
Somehow, Collins found a way to make it and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world the following season.
It was also the year she reached the final of the Australian Open and became America's No. 1 women's player.
I really think those big wins are things that you probably look back on as you get older and think about them very fondly, she told reporters this week, reflecting on the highlights of her career.
I think as I get older I will definitely look back on those matches and have fond memories, and hopefully by then it won't be a blur.
At 30, it may seem like Collins is heading into early retirement, but after giving so much to the sport, she wants to travel less and start a family.
But first she still has a few tournaments to go and started her Indian Wells campaign with a first round win against Erika Andreeva.
The American, now ranked 56th in the world, will play world number 1 Iga Witek in the second round later on Friday.
No matter what happens in her final season on tour, Collins will leave a legacy that could serve as an inspiration to other athletes struggling with their health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/sport/danielle-collins-pending-retirement-health-issues-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Danielle Collins: The American tennis star is retiring this year. She has faced more setbacks than most
- Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2024 collection explores the love of travel
- Why bailing out the stock market is probably a losers' game, says CFP
- Google Pixel Watch 3: Latest news, rumors, and what we want to know
- PM Modi to launch new train from Siliguri, launch projects for north Bengal
- Zelensky speaks in Istanbul with Erdogan on war and the Black Sea
- I came away as a more patient and resilient actor
- Investing in women in technology
- Xi Jinping envoy arrives in kyiv, shows wreckage of North Korean missile launched from Russia | Ukrainian news
- Social Media Powerhouse WWE Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers on YouTube
- With the College Football Playoff format and future revenues in flux, this is on the table
- Angelica Hicks explains how to make an iconic dress from scraps