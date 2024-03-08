Danielle Collins: The American tennis star is retiring this year. She has faced more setbacks than most





American tennis star Danielle Collins has had to fight harder than most during her time at the top of the sport.

The 30-year-old has suffered from a number of health problems, including rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, but has still managed to build a successful career.

The 2022 Australian Open finalist announced in January that she would retire at the end of the current season and is currently enjoying her farewell tour.

Speak with reporters Ahead of this week's Indian Wells tournament, Collins opened up about the tough moments she has faced during her sporting journey.

I'm also someone who has had a lot of physical problems and it hasn't been easy, Collins said.

That wasn't something that ultimately defined my career. I was able to overcome a lot of it, and of course there were challenges along the way, but I was able to get through two chronic inflammatory conditions and do pretty well.

Her health problems began in 2019 when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a condition that causes pain and swelling in the body's joints.

Collins had been suffering from pain for some time before the diagnosis and was at the time said it was a relief to hear what the cause of her discomfort was.

With treatment and a strategic plan to keep symptoms to a minimum, Collins continued to compete, but he would soon face a new hurdle.

In April 2021, the American underwent emergency surgery for endometriosis, removing a cyst the size of a tennis ball.

Collins has always been outspoken about her health problems and said the pain from her endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines and grows outside the uterus, was excruciating.

If I hadn't had the surgery, I simply wouldn't have been able to continue living my life like this, Collins said WTA website in 2021. The pain I experienced from my menstrual cycles and from the endometriosis is some of the worst pain I have ever had.

Somehow, Collins found a way to make it and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world the following season.

It was also the year she reached the final of the Australian Open and became America's No. 1 women's player.

I really think those big wins are things that you probably look back on as you get older and think about them very fondly, she told reporters this week, reflecting on the highlights of her career.

I think as I get older I will definitely look back on those matches and have fond memories, and hopefully by then it won't be a blur.

At 30, it may seem like Collins is heading into early retirement, but after giving so much to the sport, she wants to travel less and start a family.

But first she still has a few tournaments to go and started her Indian Wells campaign with a first round win against Erika Andreeva.

The American, now ranked 56th in the world, will play world number 1 Iga Witek in the second round later on Friday.

No matter what happens in her final season on tour, Collins will leave a legacy that could serve as an inspiration to other athletes struggling with their health.