Minnesota Boys Hockey Tournament. Receive updates about the semi-finals here.

Semi-finals
Friday
Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral vs. [2] War Road, 11am
Class 1A: [4] Mahtomedi vs. [1] Hermantown, 1 p.m
Class 2A: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. [2] Chanhassen, 6 p.m
Class 2A: [5] Grand Rapids vs… [1] Edina, 8 p.m
1:27 p.m
St. Cloud Cathedral is at the top of Warroad
No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral's John Hirschfeld scored the tying goal and the winning goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over Warroad in the Class 1A semifinals of the boys hockey state tournament Friday morning.
Hirschfeld tied the game on the power play 6-on-4 with the goalie pulling with 1:09 left in regulation time and then won the game with a rebound goal 1:53 into overtime.
No. 2 seed Warroad took a 1-0 lead 26 seconds into the match on a goal from Taven James, then doubled the lead in that period with a power-play goal from Ryan Lund.
But the Crusaders came back in the second period. First came a power-play goal for sophomore defenseman Griffin Sturm. He drove the puck into the zone and sent it behind the net. Junior Jaeger Wood passed the puck from behind the net to the front for Sturm to bury it.
The Crusaders tied the game with about two minutes left to play until the second intermission. Senior Cole Hwang finished the play by beating the goaltender, but a diving pass from senior Landon Swenson while driving through the zone made the play possible.
Sophomore Ryan Shaugabay scored a power-play goal in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. The goal caused some controversy. Lund took the first shot on goal and fired the puck into the goaltender. It looked and sounded like the whistle blew, then Shaugabay threw the loose puck into the net; the referee ruled that there was no goal on the ice.
After the play was reviewed, Warroad was awarded the goal. It was Shaugabay's sixth goal of the season and first since January 13. Warroad was in control after a big five-minute boarding penalty against Cathedral.
Each team scored two power play goals.
Cathedral (25-4-1) went 2-0 against Warroad this season and also defeated the Warriors (24-6-0) 3-2 in overtime in the second game of the season. The Crusaders advance to their first state title game since 2019, when they won the championship.
Warroad hasn't won a boys state title since 2005 and has been a runner-up in each of the past two state tournaments. Warroad is 4-4 in overtime games this season, including 0-2 vs. Cathedral.
Championship matches
Class 1A: Saturday afternoon
Class 2A: Saturday 7 p.m
. . .
Tournament brackets
. . .
Tickets, television
Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and televise the semifinals and championship matches. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets for the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.
. . .
More coverage
The Star Tribune is publishing stories and other content this week related to these state championships and more. Stay informed by checking startribune.com/preps every day. Thanks for reading and subscribing.
Tournament information
* Updates about the game in progress.
* Download and print the tournament program.
*Star Tribune high school sports page.
|
