PRINCETON (3-2, No. 15 Inside Lacrosse, No. 14 USILA, No. 15 USA Lacrosse Magazine)



at RUTGERS (5-1, No. 16 Inside Lacrosse, No. 16 USILA, No. 16 USA Lacrosse Magazine))

Sunday March 10th



SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ



BTN+

In-game Twitter updates (@tigerlacrosse)

Live stats

Tickets

The Princeton Laxcast with Matt Madalon

Likely Princeton starters



Career highlights



Career scores/statements

It's time for the 101st meeting between Princeton and Rutgers, in a series that Princeton leads 65-22-3. The annual winner goes to the Harland (Tots) Meistrell Cup, which started the program at Rutgers in 1920 and restarted the program at Princeton a year later.

As for the current day, both teams have only one non-league match left after this.

The teams are geographically separated by 20 miles, and according to this week's polls, even less.

Princeton at Rutgers

Five storylines

Home team dominance

The home team has won the last seven games in the Princeton-Rutgers series, including a year ago, when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Tigers 14-13 in overtime on a goal by now junior Dante Kulas.

Princeton will play at Rutgers for the second year in a row due to a schedule adjustment after the pandemic.

Back on the road

Princeton will play its fourth straight road game, all against Big Ten or ACC opponents. Previously, Princeton lost to Maryland in College Park, defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill and lost to Duke in Durham.

Not too close

Princeton has played five games, and the average score of those five games is Winning Team 15, Losing Team 7. None of Princeton's games this season have been closer than five goals, and the team leading at halftime has won in the second never trailed in half of any game. out of five.

Coulter updates

Coulter Mackesy has scored 95 goals in his career, leaving him five away from turning 15e Princeton player to reach the 100 mark.

Of those 95 goals, seven came against Rutgers in two career games. In fact, the only other active Princeton player to score a goal against Rutgers is Tyler Sandoval who scored in the 2020 match. Rutgers is bringing back five players who scored nine goals in the match against Princeton a year ago.

Mackesy, a second-team All-American last year, was named to the USILA Team of the Week after his seven-goal, four-assist weekend in North Carolina. He scored five times against North Carolina, giving him six career games with at least five goals, and four others with four goals.

Youth movement

Princeton has had six freshmen who have played at least four games with at least three goals. Of those six, three are current Tigers: Colin Burns And Nate Two who have already done so in just five games this season, and Coulter Mackesy who did so in 2022.

The others were Michael Sowers (2017), Mike Chanenchuk (2010) and Jesse Hubbard (1995).

The last time Princeton fielded two freshmen on offense was 1995, with Jon Hess and Chris Massey. Hubbard played center field that season before moving to the offensive line for the next three years.

Other notes

* Princeton turns the ball over 14.4 times per game, which ranks the Tigers 10the in Division I and second in this competition. Rutgers leads Division I with fewest turnovers per game at 1:17 p.m.

* Colin Burns leads the Ivy League and is fourth in Division I with a .600 shooting percentage (12 for 20).

*Princeton has scored exactly 15 goals in each of its three wins and has scored seven (against Maryland) and eight (against Duke) in its two losses.

*Princetons Nate Two And Coulter Mackesy scored goals five seconds apart in the second quarter against North Carolina, tying the school record for shortest elapsed time between goals.

* Michael Gianforcaro has two career games with 20 or more saves (20 vs. Harvard in 2023, 20 vs. Maryland this season). From 2008 to present, Gianforcaro has had as many games with at least 20 saves as every other Princeton goalie combined (Erik Peters with 21 vs. Rutgers in 2022, Tyler Blaisdell with 20 vs. Johns Hopkins in 2016). Gianforcaro is seventh in Division I in save percentage at .580.

* Andrew McMeekin has won 23 of his last 40 faceoffs, having won 2 of 24 between the Maryland game and the first quarter of the UNC game. He also had sixteen ground balls, one assist and three turnovers in his last forty faceoffs.

* Harland Meistrell graduated from Princeton in 1923 and began a career in real estate, but also became an author on the subject, somewhat arbitrarily, of dog training. He was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1962 and died shortly thereafter. His brother Malcolm donated the original bowl for the winner of the annual Princeton-Rutgers games.

* Princeton has won six NCAA championships and played in 11 Final Fours, the most recent coming on Championship Weekend in 2022. Princeton also played in the NCAA tournament last year, falling 13-12 to Penn State in the opening round.

* Princeton has the No. 1 freshman class in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse.