Sports
Princeton University
at RUTGERS (5-1, No. 16 Inside Lacrosse, No. 16 USILA, No. 16 USA Lacrosse Magazine))
Sunday March 10th
SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ
BTN+
In-game Twitter updates (@tigerlacrosse)
Live stats
Tickets
The Princeton Laxcast with Matt Madalon
Likely Princeton starters
Career highlights
Career scores/statements
It's time for the 101st meeting between Princeton and Rutgers, in a series that Princeton leads 65-22-3. The annual winner goes to the Harland (Tots) Meistrell Cup, which started the program at Rutgers in 1920 and restarted the program at Princeton a year later.
As for the current day, both teams have only one non-league match left after this.
The teams are geographically separated by 20 miles, and according to this week's polls, even less.
Princeton at Rutgers
Five storylines
Home team dominance
The home team has won the last seven games in the Princeton-Rutgers series, including a year ago, when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Tigers 14-13 in overtime on a goal by now junior Dante Kulas.
Princeton will play at Rutgers for the second year in a row due to a schedule adjustment after the pandemic.
Back on the road
Princeton will play its fourth straight road game, all against Big Ten or ACC opponents. Previously, Princeton lost to Maryland in College Park, defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill and lost to Duke in Durham.
Not too close
Princeton has played five games, and the average score of those five games is Winning Team 15, Losing Team 7. None of Princeton's games this season have been closer than five goals, and the team leading at halftime has won in the second never trailed in half of any game. out of five.
Coulter updates
Coulter Mackesy has scored 95 goals in his career, leaving him five away from turning 15e Princeton player to reach the 100 mark.
Of those 95 goals, seven came against Rutgers in two career games. In fact, the only other active Princeton player to score a goal against Rutgers is Tyler Sandovalwho scored in the 2020 match. Rutgers is bringing back five players who scored nine goals in the match against Princeton a year ago.
Mackesy, a second-team All-American last year, was named to the USILA Team of the Week after his seven-goal, four-assist weekend in North Carolina. He scored five times against North Carolina, giving him six career games with at least five goals, and four others with four goals.
Youth movement
Princeton has had six freshmen who have played at least four games with at least three goals. Of those six, three are current Tigers: Colin Burns And Nate Twowho have already done so in just five games this season, and Coulter Mackesywho did so in 2022.
The others were Michael Sowers (2017), Mike Chanenchuk (2010) and Jesse Hubbard (1995).
The last time Princeton fielded two freshmen on offense was 1995, with Jon Hess and Chris Massey. Hubbard played center field that season before moving to the offensive line for the next three years.
Other notes
* Princeton turns the ball over 14.4 times per game, which ranks the Tigers 10the in Division I and second in this competition. Rutgers leads Division I with fewest turnovers per game at 1:17 p.m.
* Colin Burns leads the Ivy League and is fourth in Division I with a .600 shooting percentage (12 for 20).
*Princeton has scored exactly 15 goals in each of its three wins and has scored seven (against Maryland) and eight (against Duke) in its two losses.
*Princetons Nate Two And Coulter Mackesy scored goals five seconds apart in the second quarter against North Carolina, tying the school record for shortest elapsed time between goals.
* Michael Gianforcaro has two career games with 20 or more saves (20 vs. Harvard in 2023, 20 vs. Maryland this season). From 2008 to present, Gianforcaro has had as many games with at least 20 saves as every other Princeton goalie combined (Erik Peters with 21 vs. Rutgers in 2022, Tyler Blaisdell with 20 vs. Johns Hopkins in 2016). Gianforcaro is seventh in Division I in save percentage at .580.
* Andrew McMeekin has won 23 of his last 40 faceoffs, having won 2 of 24 between the Maryland game and the first quarter of the UNC game. He also had sixteen ground balls, one assist and three turnovers in his last forty faceoffs.
* Harland Meistrell graduated from Princeton in 1923 and began a career in real estate, but also became an author on the subject, somewhat arbitrarily, of dog training. He was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1962 and died shortly thereafter. His brother Malcolm donated the original bowl for the winner of the annual Princeton-Rutgers games.
* Princeton has won six NCAA championships and played in 11 Final Fours, the most recent coming on Championship Weekend in 2022. Princeton also played in the NCAA tournament last year, falling 13-12 to Penn State in the opening round.
* Princeton has the No. 1 freshman class in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2024/3/8/mens-lacrosse-princeton-and-rutgers-meet-for-the-101st-time
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Princeton University
- SpaceX and Google team up to fight Earth-apocalyptic threats from orbit
- Mitsubishi Electric ranks 4th globally and 1st among Japanese companies in international patent applications filed in 2023 | 2024 | Global News
- Trump posts $91 million bond, files notice of appeal in E. Jean Carroll case
- Indonesia immediately distributes aid to Gaza by air
- Cross-dressing teacher resigns after going viral in pink dress and hat
- Welfare: The same panacea for gender inequality and the climate crisis
- Watch Biden's response to Marjorie Taylor Greene's speech interruption
- NYU Langone Health News — Friday, March 8, 2024
- IMF gives cold shoulder to Imran Khan as he refuses to get involved in domestic politics
- Former MI6 official talks about unrest and 'partyfication' in China
- Nigeria loses two gold medals to Egypt in table tennis team events