Is Italy ready for pizza with cricket powder?

At the seaside pizzeria La Rambla in Maccarese, Italy, a short drive from Rome, chef Carlo Del Buono stood at the counter and tossed a few handfuls of cricket powder into a bowl of pizza dough made with wheat flour.

“It adds elasticity,” he said as he mixed the dough. “Makes it easier to work with.”

Del Buono is one of many chefs across Italy keen to introduce high-protein insect products and sustainably farmed crops to their restaurant menus.

“Crickets are completely within the range of Italian taste,” he said, biting into a piece of his cricket powder pizza, fresh from the oven. “It has a nutty flavor, with a hint of anchovies. Perfect for a pizza with vegetables.”

While chefs like Del Buono look forward to putting the cricket pizza on their menus, he says, he'll market it as “a protein pizza.” Not all Italians are equally enthusiastic, at least for the time being.

The European Union authorized the adoption of domestic powdered crickets for human consumption in early 2023, but Italy's right-wing government fell short of approving their sale, only doing so in late December.

Jose Cianni, co-founder of Nutrinsect, the first producer of cricket flour for human consumption in Italy, says the product is not intended to replace traditional flour, but is a sustainable protein supplement. (Megan Williams/CBC)

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida and others argued that insect meal would contaminate Italian culinary traditions fake news circulates that bakeries would be mandated to bake with cricket flour.

The right-wing League party tried to push through a measure that would ban cricket flour from school canteens. And protesting farmers on tractors last month included insect products on their list of complaints against the EU.

Benefits of (cricket) from farm to table

Jose Cianni and Fabrizio Lunazzi say they are not impressed by the resistance.

“I think of it as sushi from about ten years ago,” Lunazzi said.

Cianni and Lunazzi, co-founders of Nutrinsect, a cricket farming start-up in Italy's Marche region, have ambitious plans to introduce insects into the culinary offering of a country known for its adherence to tradition.

A worker at Italy's first cricket farm for human consumption arranges bags of 30-day-old crickets, ready to be turned into powder. The crickets are put to sleep by lowering the temperature until they die. (Megan Williams/CBC)

They, together with other investors, are the first in Italy to venture into the production of cricket for human consumption. They launched their startup 2020 and spent the last four years refining production.

Their cricket farm, a low warehouse on a rural road, houses small, warm and humid rooms that smell slightly salty and are filled with plastic bins full of crickets. Everywhere resounds the thick trill of 45-day-old men at their sexual peak.

“This is their mating cry,” Cianni said.

Crickets contain 70 percent protein, while meat contains a maximum of 23 percent. Growing crickets uses a fraction of the land and only 15 liters of water for one kilogram of flour, compared to meat, which requires 15,000 liters, according to Cianni.

“Emissions from insect farming are negligible,” says Cianni, who grew up on an animal farm in southern Italy. “Because if you think that traditional agriculture accounts for 14 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, we need these kinds of solutions.”

Lobsters from the insect world

But growing crickets is not an easy undertaking, requiring carefully calibrated conditions and maximum density. Overexposure to people caring for them (more than 1.5 hours per week) increases their stress levels, putting them at risk of viral outbreaks similar to stress-induced herpes in humans, the manufacturers say.

A 30-day-old female cricket lays up to 150 eggs per day. Nutrinsect, the first Italian producer of cricket powder for human consumption, says they use only five percent of the eggs laid. (Megan Williams/CBC)

Because no chemicals or antibiotics are involved, illness almost inevitably leads to death. Cianni says that through experimentation and careful research, the company has managed to reduce the mortality rate to 0.1 percent.

“Crickets are called the lobsters of the insect world because they taste so good,” Cianni said, listing the notes of hazelnut and pistachio, as well as the shrimp-like flavor they have. “But they are extremely vulnerable creatures, which is why so few companies have been launched so far.”

Challenges in scaling up

Most orders for the cricket powder come from chefs this far. For now, price remains the main barrier to wider use.

A kilo of cricket powder costs 40-70 euros, while a kilo of chicken (with the same amount of protein) costs only 50 euro cents per kilogram.

Fabrizio Lunazzi, co-founder of Nutrinsect, says the company plans to expand tenfold by the end of the year and open facilities in central Italy. (Megan Williams/CBC)

To reduce the price by half through economies of scale, Nutrinsect plans to increase production tenfold by the end of the year.

The company has been in contact with the Aspire Food Group, the world's largest cricket producer based in London, Ont ., and says that future cooperation is not excluded.

“The market has so much potential that companies will have to work together to create networks,” Lunazzi said. “It's not competition we're worried about, it's meeting demand.”