Alabama football Deontae Lawson at number 0, expectations and new beginnings





Alabama defensive end Tim Smith has a vision. Just as a running back needs his offensive line to create gaps for success, he views himself and the defensive line that holds up double teams as the prelude to Crimson Tide linebackers flying to the line of scrimmage for, as Smith put it Tuesday, a TFL ( tackling loss) for all of us. In Smith's mind, he sees a certain linebacker playing for the Tide next fall, a familiar face with a new number. Hey, (Deontae Lawson), you can flash that 0. Expectations will be raised for Mobile Christian's third-year linebacker. He is one of three returning starters on the defense; His goal is to become a more outspoken leader, and one who is more present. He missed two games last fall due to injury after posting a career-best 67 tackles and three sacks. New defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said the tone of his 4-2-5 swarm defense will be determined by the linebacker room Lawson leads. And in addition, Lawson will be the first UA player to wear No. 0 after transferring from 32, a decision that goes back to his choice to return to Tuscaloosa following the retirement of Nick Sabans: My biggest decision coming back is just competing for a national championship and improving myself. With the song, it's a new era, it's a new beginning for myself and that's how I look at it: I'm just me, Lawson said. As new coach Kalen DeBoer works to bridge Saban's 17-year legacy and put his stamp on the program, Lawson said players are tasked with providing input. Wommack has already seen it. The former South Alabama coach noticed Lawson's presence when he first entered the building and then saw the shift as the helmets and pads went on. He could talk about Lawson's ambition to be better than last year, which will be crucial for whoever is paired with Lawson in the middle of the UA defense, possibly Jihaad Campbell or Jeremiah Alexander. Lawson will be a conductor of the defense, his new number also accompanies another first for Alabama: the green dot or one-way communicator that allows coaches to call plays without signaling. I'm trying to figure out how much I want to communicate with the player on the field, and how much feedback he wants between plays, what communication is positive and what isn't, and then it definitely stops after 15 seconds. so you'll have all the same things you've done in the past, Wommack said. Those are things that we saw that are now hanging on the wall, and we have to figure that out. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].

