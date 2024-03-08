Sports
USTA Florida unveils research on women in tennis and expands women in tennis initiative
Essentials
- USTA Florida celebrated International Women's Day by honoring three female leaders in Miami-Dade County's Palmetto Bay and renewed its commitment to closing the gender gap in Florida tennis.
- New independent research shows that men are much more represented in leadership positions in sport and that girls receive less encouragement and opportunities in the sports industry.
- Of the more than 1.6 million tennis players in Florida, women make up 39 percent of the players. On the coaching side, only 25 percent of certified coaches are women.
- USTA Florida is expanding and refining its Women in Tennis initiative to provide more playing opportunities and new coach and speaker training, and will incorporate equity principles into all programs and play.
USTA FLORIDA REVEALS WOMEN IN TENNIS RESEARCH,
EXPANDS WOMEN IN TENNIS INITIATIVE
ORLANDO, FL, March 8, 2024 USTA Florida today released new independent research aimed at closing the current gender gap in Florida tennis and celebrated International Women's Day by honoring the all-female tennis, parks and city leadership team at Coral Reef Park in Palmetto Bay.
At an event celebrating women leaders in the Palmetto Bay community, USTA Florida shared the need for our industry to come together to advocate for more women in similar roles across the state. According to a new research report, written by Clarity Writing & Researchgirls and women continue to lag behind in terms of participation as players, coaches and leaders across the country and in the state of Florida.
To help address the gender gap, USTA Florida is expanding its Women in Tennis Initiative to offer more girls-only tennis camps, more women-only coaching training and more speaking opportunities for women by 2024. In addition, the organization will promote the core principles of equality. the year in all his work.
Not only will we continue to expand the number of camps and coaching trainings across the state, but this research project gives us clear action steps to improve our own work and help others do the same, said Dana Andrews, past president of USTA Florida. I applaud our board for providing financial support for the research project and we truly hope that the research and associated guidelines will be of national benefit.”
According to the report, there were more than 1.6 million tennis players in Florida in 2022, but only 39 percent of those participants were women, despite women making up 51 percent of Florida's population. At the coaching level, only about 25 percent of certified coaches are women and there are significantly more male industry leaders than women.
The City of Palmetto Bay is an exception to the current norm, with women serving in three key leadership roles overseeing the tennis programs at Coral Reef: Kara Borromeo is Director of Tennis for the Park; Fanny Carmona serves as park director; and Mayor Karyn Cunningham is the elected leader for the city.
Mayor Cunningham, the only female mayor in all of South Dade, had the honor of speaking and presenting both Borromeo and Carmona with a key to the city for their dedication and leadership in Palmetto Bay. “You don't have to be the number one player to lead,” she said as she handed Borromeo a key to the city. “That's what you do for the kids here in the community. You give them a community within a community, a place where they feel safe, have trusted people around them and a place where they can grow their self-confidence, regardless of whether they become great tennis players or not.”
Borromeo is not only a great model for those she teaches in Palmetto Bay, but also for women and girls who can see themselves in any role thanks to the way she shows up in her community. USTA Florida is committed to helping build more leaders like Borromeo in the Florida tennis community so that young girls can be inspired to become their own leaders.
Additionally, among Clarity's findings, researchers agreed that offering more opportunities for girls and women only has proven effective. At USTA Florida's 2023 girls tennis camp in Delray Beach, 88 percent of participants' parents said the girls' aspect influenced their decision to enroll their daughters.
Clarity also pointed to a 2022 study in which the Kinesiology departments at Cal State East Bay and Saint Marys College of California released 10 research-based recommendations for advancing gender equality in sports. These are the following:
- Promote girls-only programs and/or girl-centered programs
- Ask girls what they want
- Develop skills and then introduce healthy competition
- Emphasize social support from family and friends
- Support female coaches
- Train all coaches how to coach girls
- Make uniforms more accessible
- Design culturally responsive programs
- Create accessible opportunities
- Intentionally include girl-focused policies and procedures
It is important for USTA Florida to incorporate these practices into the initiative because it will help women and girls within sports feel comfortable playing, coaching and becoming future female leaders in the industry, Andrews said.
Researchers also suggested that USTA Florida make gender equity fundamental across all curricula, with the goal of closing the gap: equity should be fundamental, not just an add-on. One way to ensure this is to align all coach training curricula with best and promising gender equality practices. This would both better align with the organisation's diversity, equality and inclusion commitments and increase the potential reach of the Women in Tennis initiatives.
USTA Florida is committed to investing in women and promoting the evolution of women's involvement in sports at all levels. To read the full report and learn more about the expanded Women in Tennis initiative, visit www.ustaflorida.com/womenintennis.
# # #
About USTA Florida: Founded in 1949, USTA Florida is a division of the United States Tennis Association. It is a non-profit, volunteer organization with approximately 40,000 members, 500 organizational members and a budget of $7 million. As the official governing body for tennis in Florida, USTA Florida operates from an executive office in Orlando, with more than 30 staff members and more than 600 volunteers throughout the state working on a mission to promote and develop tennis for all in Florida. For more information about USTA Florida, visit www.USTAFlorida.com.
For more information contact: Jaret Kappelman, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, USTA Florida: [email protected]
