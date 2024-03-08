Five Bruins will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston





THE ANGELS – Five Bruins will head to Boston, Massachusetts from Thursday, March 7 to Saturday, March 9 to compete in three events during the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships at the New Balance track. – Five Bruins will head to Boston, Massachusetts from Thursday, March 7 to Saturday, March 9 to compete in three events during the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships at the New Balance track. In the senior women's pole vault By Leila Abrille will represent UCLA on Friday, March 8 at 6:00 PM EST. Senior Kate Jendrezak will compete in the 800m preliminary round on Friday, March 8 at 7:50 PM EST, and with qualification would compete in the final round on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 PM EST. The Jendrezak team, Aly Conyers , Kaylen Fletcher And Naomi Johnson starting on Saturday, March 9 at 8:20 PM EST in the women's 4×400 meter relay event. Since 2020, this marks the fifth consecutive time that UCLA's women's indoor 4x400m relay teams have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, with the last participants in the NCAA Outdoor Championships crossing the finish line in 2022. To watch the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, a paid subscription to ESPN+ is required. Live results can be followed here. MEET INFORMATION:

Date(s): Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9, 2024

Place: The job at New Balance

Time: Events start at 6:00 PM (EST) on Thursday, at 9:30 AM (EST) on Friday, and at 10:30 AM (EST) on Saturday

Live video: ESPN+

Live results: To follow. THURSDAY SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern): EVENTS SCHEDULE HEREVELD: 6:00 PM – Men's weight throw WOMEN'S FIELD EVENT SCHEDULE: 8:00 PM – Women's Weight Throwing FRIDAY SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern): MEN'S SEVEN TATHLON SCHEDULE: 9:30 – 60 meters

10:30 am – Long jump

11.45am – Shot put

1.15 pm – High jump SCHEDULE LADIES FIFTHLOON: 9.50am – 60m hurdles

11am – High jump

1:00 PM – Shot put

2.15 pm Long jump

3:40 PM – 800 meters EVENTS SCHEDULE HEREVELD: 2:00 PM – Pole vault

4:00 PM – Long Jump MEN'S TRACK EVENT SCHEDULE: 4:00 PM – 1 mile (preliminaries)

16:18 – 60m (Preliminaries)

4.30 pm – 400m (preliminaries)

16:50 – 800m (Preliminaries)

17:05 – 60m hurdles (preliminaries)

17:20 – 5000m

17:40 – 200m (Preliminaries)

6:00 PM – Distance medley relay WOMEN'S FIELD EVENT SCHEDULE: 6:00 PM – Pole vault

7:00 PM – Long Jump LADIES TRACK EVENT SCHEDULE: 7:00 PM – 1 mile (preliminaries)

19:18 – 60m (Preliminaries)

7.30 pm – 400m (preliminaries)

19:50 – 800m (preliminaries)

8:20 PM – 5000 meters

20:40 – 200m (preliminaries)

9:00 PM – Distance medley relay SATURDAY SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern): MEN'S SEVEN TATHLON SCHEDULE: 10:30 am – 60 meter hurdles

11:30 am – Pole vault

3:30 PM – 1000 meters EVENTS SCHEDULE HEREVELD: 1:00 PM – High Jump

2.45pm – Shot put

3:30 PM – Triple jump MEN'S TRACK EVENT SCHEDULE: 4:00 PM – 1 mile (final)

4:10 PM – 60m (final)

16:20 – 400m (final)

4.30 pm – 800m (final)

4:40 PM – 60m hurdles (final)

16:50 – 200m (final)

17:00 – 3000m (final)

5.20pm – 4x400m relay WOMEN'S FIELD EVENT SCHEDULE: 1:00 PM – High Jump

5:45 PM – Shot put

6:30 PM – Triple Jump LADIES TRACK EVENT SCHEDULE: 7:00 PM – 1 mile (final)

19:10 – 60m (final)

19:20 – 400m (final)

7.30 pm – 800m (final)

7:40 PM – 60m hurdles (final)

19:50 – 200m (final)

8:00 PM – 3000 meters

8.20pm – 4x400m relay

